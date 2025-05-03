Season 2: Soulbound is a major update with a ton of new features:

Soulbound Boss Fights Team up as a group of 3 Titans to defeat challenging bosses with endlessly scaling difficulty. Loot or trade for powerful equipment and learn the bosses mechanics to rank up and climb to the top of the leaderboards.

Full PvP rank reset and new rank Titles for Season 2

All runes will be unlocked for everyone

Improved UI and visual clarity

New lobby layout

DPS/Healing meters

New cosmetics

And much more

You can read the full patch notes on the Official Website here.

Season 2: Soulbound is out now! See you in the Ring, Titans!