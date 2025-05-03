 Skip to content

Major 3 May 2025 Build 18287055 Edited 3 May 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Season 2: Soulbound is a major update with a ton of new features:

  • Soulbound Boss Fights

    • Team up as a group of 3 Titans to defeat challenging bosses with endlessly scaling difficulty. Loot or trade for powerful equipment and learn the bosses mechanics to rank up and climb to the top of the leaderboards.

  • Full PvP rank reset and new rank Titles for Season 2

  • All runes will be unlocked for everyone

  • Improved UI and visual clarity

  • New lobby layout

  • DPS/Healing meters

  • New cosmetics

  • And much more

You can read the full patch notes on the Official Website here.

Season 2: Soulbound is out now! See you in the Ring, Titans!

