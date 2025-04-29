Hey all,

I heard your feedback regarding the new leaning system and it was mostly NEGATIVE! Some of you were ok with it, some of you were confused by it and the rest of you HATED it.

But thanks to you, your sass and our private community testers using up all of their monthly bandwidth, having to download gigabytes of private builds, the new leaning system has been revamped! You now have several options on how you'd like to utilize the new avatar leaning system.

Hate it? Disable it.

Want to use your head tilt angle to enable avatar leaning? Set it and adjust your head tilt degree limit in the settings.

You actually liked using Joystick-Click to enable and disable leaning? Set it to the original joystick click method in the settings.

A small amount of limited joystick movement is allowed while avatar leaning, just enough to fine tune your lean position. Joystick movement, while leaning, is limited to a certain distance and speed (slow) before leaning is canceled.

Avatar leaning cannot be enabled while moving past a certain speed.

Tactical Assault VR v0.8.73

• Updated Leaning with added Lean Control Method settings in Settings menu (Head Tilt, Joystick Click, Disabled)

*peeking