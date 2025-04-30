Balance

Mass Drivers can now be selected from anywhere, so you can setup their targets anytime, anywhere

Reduced signal emitted by Station Cores of all tiers by 50-70%

Reduced signal emitted by Defense Platforms to 2, down from 8

Greenhouse technology no longer requires planetary science, instead just requires comet catching. I found a small slow point at this stage of the game, this let's you work on greenhouse and ice while getting planetary science up and going

Lowered the amount of time the attack warnings go off for

Added damage upgrade technology for Krillos

Reduced Krillo base damage from 6.5 to 6 per shot

Reduced Krillo health to 40, down from 55

Reduced Bat damage to 3, down from 3.3 per shot

Reduced Bat health to 10, down from 12