Balance
Mass Drivers can now be selected from anywhere, so you can setup their targets anytime, anywhere
Reduced signal emitted by Station Cores of all tiers by 50-70%
Reduced signal emitted by Defense Platforms to 2, down from 8
Greenhouse technology no longer requires planetary science, instead just requires comet catching. I found a small slow point at this stage of the game, this let's you work on greenhouse and ice while getting planetary science up and going
Lowered the amount of time the attack warnings go off for
Added damage upgrade technology for Krillos
Reduced Krillo base damage from 6.5 to 6 per shot
Reduced Krillo health to 40, down from 55
Reduced Bat damage to 3, down from 3.3 per shot
Reduced Bat health to 10, down from 12
Reduced Knight health to 40, down from 55
Oracles
Oracles closer than 6000 units from the center of the map will now only provide up to half the max level for a given upgrade. This will encourage more exploration deeper into the map and prevent players from maxing out upgrades early in the game
Gave oracles an actual map icon so they are easier to see and identify on the map
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where assemblers of all types would consume max power if their craft was completed but their output inventory was full
A lot more fixes, UI updates, and content are still to come. Thanks for playing everyone. Feel free to pop in the discord if you want to chat and give feedback with me directly!
See you in the factory!
/Slims
Just a reminder: if you're enjoying Final Factory, steam reviews help a bunch!
