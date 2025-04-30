Hey everyone, welcome to the first regular update. We have heard your feedback, and understand that many of you think the map is too small. We agree, but we obviously couldn't add new stations in less than a week. Instead, we have focused our initial efforts on other areas such as replayability and other requested features.

AI Driver Personalities

AI Drivers now have different personalities that have an impact on their driving style and how punctual they are and those personalities are visually reflected in the outfit they wear. This should increase the variety of situations you can encounter, especially in single player.

Currently, these personalities do not differ too much from the original driver, but we can easily tweak them if they do not have enough of an effect.

Full Changelog

New

Added AI Driver personalities

Added a train horn

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Added lamps to most tunnel sections

Fixed characters skin variant loading broken while spawning in. This resulted in player characters not loading the correct variant when joining and npcs often having the same variants

Fixed the /player aka /who command always resulting in a Not looking at a player error even if looking at another player

Fixed option to spawn at station appearing on the map while operating a train even though you cannot teleport in that situation

Potential fix for AI drivers sometimes getting stuck in front of a proceed signal

Fixed third person camera jittering while on a moving train

Increased overall brightness slightly

Minor bug fixes & improvements

This update is not compatible with prior versions and all players must update to 1.1.0 to play together in this version.