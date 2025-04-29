After some real-time testing from last patch, we've found a couple bugs that were holding up everything.

In this patch:

Fixed Bit Launcher not being enqueued with the main game thread when called by live bits.

Fixed Follower and Subscriber coins (for now).

Lowered volume 50% on some game sounds.

Updated Bit and Coin collision components.

Increased coin friction slightly, to look less 'icy'.

Increased spawn points for follow/sub coin drops.

Note: The Follow and Subscriber coin drops are a bit touchy for now. We are currently working on a new EventSub system from scratch, since we do not use any 3rd party Twitch libraries. This new system will allow us to handle Twitch events more cleanly and allow us to add more features.

Until then, happy dropping!

(Thanks to @hahaitzmeg and @CloverBug69 for the help identifying these bugs!)