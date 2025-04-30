Hello, Knights!

We hope everyone is enjoying the changes to the Architect fight and the addition of the True Architect! As usual, we've been listening to all the feedback and have put together a small patch to make a few balancing changes and to fix a few bugs. Please see below for all the details that are included with Update 2.2.1!

Balancing & Minor Adjustments

Ronin Reflex

Updated to remove the window where the player was vulnerable if they did not successfully counter an attack

Updated to always allow the player to cancel the counter stance with a roll

Updated to allow the player to move, at a reduced speed, while in the counter stance

Increased the counter timer from 1.0s to 1.4s

Increased the counter radius from 70 to 75

Increased the projectile destruction time from 0.8s to 1.2s

True Architect

Updated to no longer support stealing skills

Updated the attack patterns in all four phases DEV NOTE: The goal of this change is to make the inverted controls and item stealing easier to deal with by making the Architect always use the Teleport Barrage attack right after the phase transition. This should act as a consistent grace period before the Architect resumes his normal attack patterns.

Reduced the attack speed in phase 4

Updated the teleport barrage attack to allow the True Architect to be damaged while firing the horizontal blasts

Reduced the damage dealt by the teleport barrage attack

Updated the elemental barrage attack to prevent the same element from being chosen multiple times in a row

Updated the stolen item orbs to support getting hit immediately after being fired

Updated the stolen item orbs to be targeted by Aim Assist

Updated the stolen item orbs to prioritize orbs with items when deciding which orbs invert your controls

Reduced the True Architect’s max health and damage in Boss Rush

Reduced the Fallen Knight’s damage in Boss Rush

Fixes

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback or assistance

Fixed a bug where the Void Mantle’s Dark Star was not properly activating stun relics

Fixed a bug where the proper skills would sometimes not be given at the start of a Daily Dungeon 🔥

Fixed a bug where Totality would be stuck enabled if the modifier was enabled in a previous game version 🔥

Fixed a bug where the player would have significantly reduced invulnerability while rolling if the player was charging an attack before rolling 🔥

Fixed a bug with saving and quitting where the reload process may not function properly after repeatedly saving and quitting

[WotA] Fixed an issue where the True Architect’s hitbox was reduced significantly 🔥

[WotA] Fixed an issue where the Reborn Knight’s hitboxes were reduced significantly 🔥

[WotA] Fixed an issue with the True Architect’s constellation attack where the hitbox of the beam was wider than the visual 🔥

[WotA] Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck when using the Hyper Gloves dash charge attack against bosses 🔥

[WotA] Fixed a few issues where some cursed relics would reapply their cursed effect after being stolen by the True Architect 🔥

[WotA] Fixed a bug where the Mimic King’s Consort would get stuck in the True Architect’s arena 🔥

[WotA] Fixed a bug where Lady Inferna would sometimes be permanently invincible after her phase transition

[WotA] Fixed a few issues where some skills were unable to damage the item orbs in the True Architect fight

[WotA] Fixed a visual issue where a rock was not fading out during the Architect's intro animation 🔥

That's everything for now. As always, thanks for all the support!

-Doom Turtle

