 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18286499 Edited 3 May 2025 – 14:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I uploaded the new version 2.0.0.14 of LUISOAC, here are the changes:

  • Added Hungarian localization to the DLC "The Relapse": thanks to Sáránszki Vince (Vin-Xy) and Erendio for the translation!

Thanks for playing! 🍀

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1742931
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1742932
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1742933
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link