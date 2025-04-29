 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18286491 Edited 29 April 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

From user feedback and our own internal testing, we've decided to improve the tutorial and some controls. We understand that this may negatively impact some players, but we felt that the potential gains were worth the discomfort. This will be the only change to Soar's control scheme. If you've already finished the tutorial, we strongly encourage you to read the patch notes, if you haven't, then this won't affect you.

Tutorial:

  • Fix a couple of bugs

  • Tutorialize air braking

  • Tutorialize mantling

  • Time of day no longer changes during tutorial

  • Reloading mid-tutorial no longer forces you to re-do the whole tutorial

Controls:

  • Mantling is moved to a button: RT on gamepad, Left Shift on keyboard

  • Air braking & walking are rebound to Left Control on keyboard

Other:

  • Improve foliage distance blending & performance

  • 'Continue' loads your last location, instead of a predetermined location

Coming soon- translations, new audio and particles, and more!

