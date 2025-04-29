 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18286464 Edited 29 April 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version, PLEASE test for:

FIXED: Bug displaying director Salary as $0 for Limited Series sequel

ADDED: Ability to hire Talent as Director and/or Writer. Including Limited Series, there is a Hire Showrunner override.

ADDED: Hide role or talent attributes for talent under age 18.

ADDED: Picture of talent under age 18 never display, no matter their age. The default male or female image will be displayed

PLEASE test the hiring Talent as Director and or Writer very well. You should be able to do it for EACH negotiation offer level for movies.

Thank you,
HMdesigner

