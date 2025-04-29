Enemies:

• Frog King Breath attack preparation time 1.3s > 1.65s

• Siren no longer charms summons

• Lady of the Lake no longer charms summons

• Scarecrow missiles made slower and lower range

• Scarecrow attack area made smaller

• Wraiths dash made slower

• Exploding Fungi move slower

• Forest Spirit attach to ally significantly slower, higher cooldown and less stat bonuses

• Naga Warrior dash attack made slower

• Many ranged monster missiles made slower

• All Monsters -10% Damage

Summons:

• Summon charm effects completely disabled

• All summons now have better scaling defenses on higher darkness

• All summons ~+100% Life

• All summons minor damage increases

Blessings:

• Buffed Meteor

• Buffed Landslide

• Buffed Light Rays

• Buffed Lightning Orbs

• Buffed Time Field

• Buffed Lightning Bolt

• Attack Area blessing returned

Talents:

• Buff Sorceress Fire Dragon

• Buff Barbarian Ravage

• Fix Assassin Mind Reaper issue

• Fix Warrior Wolves not respawning bug

• Buff Warrior's Courage Multistrike chance

• Buff Warrior Undertaking Prime Damage increase

• Buff Warrior Heroic Training Damage 250% > 300%

• Buff Warrior Mythology Damage per Status 15% > 20%

• Buff Warrior Song of the North Damage at FUll Life 33% > 50%

• Buff Thrill of the Fight Heal 15 > 20

• Reduce Druid Hunger damage per second taken

• Reduce Druid Feast lifesteal

• Buff Druid Blood Moon form re-enter chance

Localization:

• Fixed various localization errors

Locations:

• Fixed missing cooldowns on certain gifts resulting in overly-high damage bonuses

Item Affixes:

• Summon Count no longer required to increase on_gain type summons (Onyx Dragons, Parrots, etc.)

• Summon Count affix cost reduced

• Summon Maximum Count now spawns a lot more

• Added Summon Life % affix

Uniques:

• Fixed Monster Ring spawn for enemies

• Fixed 215 localization issue

• Other unique fixes

Darkness:

• Reduced darkness monster attack speed scaling

• Reduced darkness bos life scaling

Bug Fixes:

• Ranger Clone animations fixes

• Fixed bosses not spawning

• Fixed Snowflake unique crashing game

• Fixed Serpent & Lightning Lynx minor issues

• Crash fix auras

• Crash fix AI