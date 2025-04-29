Enemies:
• Frog King Breath attack preparation time 1.3s > 1.65s
• Siren no longer charms summons
• Lady of the Lake no longer charms summons
• Scarecrow missiles made slower and lower range
• Scarecrow attack area made smaller
• Wraiths dash made slower
• Exploding Fungi move slower
• Forest Spirit attach to ally significantly slower, higher cooldown and less stat bonuses
• Naga Warrior dash attack made slower
• Many ranged monster missiles made slower
• All Monsters -10% Damage
Summons:
• Summon charm effects completely disabled
• All summons now have better scaling defenses on higher darkness
• All summons ~+100% Life
• All summons minor damage increases
Blessings:
• Buffed Meteor
• Buffed Landslide
• Buffed Light Rays
• Buffed Lightning Orbs
• Buffed Time Field
• Buffed Lightning Bolt
• Attack Area blessing returned
Talents:
• Buff Sorceress Fire Dragon
• Buff Barbarian Ravage
• Fix Assassin Mind Reaper issue
• Fix Warrior Wolves not respawning bug
• Buff Warrior's Courage Multistrike chance
• Buff Warrior Undertaking Prime Damage increase
• Buff Warrior Heroic Training Damage 250% > 300%
• Buff Warrior Mythology Damage per Status 15% > 20%
• Buff Warrior Song of the North Damage at FUll Life 33% > 50%
• Buff Thrill of the Fight Heal 15 > 20
• Reduce Druid Hunger damage per second taken
• Reduce Druid Feast lifesteal
• Buff Druid Blood Moon form re-enter chance
Localization:
• Fixed various localization errors
Locations:
• Fixed missing cooldowns on certain gifts resulting in overly-high damage bonuses
Item Affixes:
• Summon Count no longer required to increase on_gain type summons (Onyx Dragons, Parrots, etc.)
• Summon Count affix cost reduced
• Summon Maximum Count now spawns a lot more
• Added Summon Life % affix
Uniques:
• Fixed Monster Ring spawn for enemies
• Fixed 215 localization issue
• Other unique fixes
Darkness:
• Reduced darkness monster attack speed scaling
• Reduced darkness bos life scaling
Bug Fixes:
• Ranger Clone animations fixes
• Fixed bosses not spawning
• Fixed Snowflake unique crashing game
• Fixed Serpent & Lightning Lynx minor issues
• Crash fix auras
• Crash fix AI
Patch 0.8.2
Enemies:
