29 April 2025 Build 18286338
Update notes via Steam Community

SDVS 1.10 Patch notes

Gameplay Adjustments

Knockback Changes

  • Knockback growth at 100%+ ("Hundo") reduced from +0.3x → +0.1x, significantly lowering random KOs from stray hits while emphasizing skillful kill-confirm combos.

Modifier (Mod X & Mod Y) Changes

Tilt X Modifier:

  • Walking instead of dashing while moving.
  • Aerial drift input frequency lowered (60Hz → 30Hz), providing finer air control.
  • Air dodge force can be halved, enabling new wavedash, BCD, and ledge dash techniques.

Tilt Y Modifier:

  • Diagonals now crouch instead of walking (except full forward-down).
  • Prevents fast fall inputs, allowing precise aerial moves without unintended fast falls.

Both Modifiers:

  • Shield drops only allowed if diagonal fully pressed.
  • Prevents directional input state cancels (ledge dash, wavedash from shield).
  • Allows partial DI angles and finer shield tilts.

Platform Drop Overhaul

  • Platform drops now use Down + Mod Y (replacing stick method).
  • Unique animations per character for platform drops enhance immersion.
  • Fixed "double jump cancel" particle effect bug; now triggers correctly only on attack cancels.

Character-Specific Changes

Vesper

  • Crouch: No longer acts as a platform; new unique pose.
  • Up Tilt: Reanimated for improved aesthetics; adjusted hitboxes precisely match animation. Second half no longer acts as a platform.

Controls & UI Improvements

Controls Menu Overhaul

  • Simplified into six clear sections for ease of use.
  • Labels updated ("horizontal"/"vertical" instead of "h"/"v").
  • After assigning axes, returns directly to stick menu (previously returned to title).
  • Visual displays added for sticks and button mappings.

Button Mapping

  • Individual buttons now mappable per player in the new Buttons Menu.
  • Original control setup wizard remains accessible.

Technical & Internal Improvements

  • Removed unnecessary UI element capturing input focus.
  • Unity project folders simplified; character codenames removed.
  • Cleaned up source code; removed redundant debug logs.
  • Inputs changed from bytes to ints, supporting Mod X/Y.
  • Expanded internal input and deadzone system to fully support Mod X/Y inputs.

