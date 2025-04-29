SDVS 1.10 Patch notes
Gameplay Adjustments
Knockback Changes
- Knockback growth at 100%+ ("Hundo") reduced from +0.3x → +0.1x, significantly lowering random KOs from stray hits while emphasizing skillful kill-confirm combos.
Modifier (Mod X & Mod Y) Changes
Tilt X Modifier:
- Walking instead of dashing while moving.
- Aerial drift input frequency lowered (60Hz → 30Hz), providing finer air control.
- Air dodge force can be halved, enabling new wavedash, BCD, and ledge dash techniques.
Tilt Y Modifier:
- Diagonals now crouch instead of walking (except full forward-down).
- Prevents fast fall inputs, allowing precise aerial moves without unintended fast falls.
Both Modifiers:
- Shield drops only allowed if diagonal fully pressed.
- Prevents directional input state cancels (ledge dash, wavedash from shield).
- Allows partial DI angles and finer shield tilts.
Platform Drop Overhaul
- Platform drops now use Down + Mod Y (replacing stick method).
- Unique animations per character for platform drops enhance immersion.
- Fixed "double jump cancel" particle effect bug; now triggers correctly only on attack cancels.
Character-Specific Changes
Vesper
- Crouch: No longer acts as a platform; new unique pose.
- Up Tilt: Reanimated for improved aesthetics; adjusted hitboxes precisely match animation. Second half no longer acts as a platform.
Controls & UI Improvements
Controls Menu Overhaul
- Simplified into six clear sections for ease of use.
- Labels updated ("horizontal"/"vertical" instead of "h"/"v").
- After assigning axes, returns directly to stick menu (previously returned to title).
- Visual displays added for sticks and button mappings.
Button Mapping
- Individual buttons now mappable per player in the new Buttons Menu.
- Original control setup wizard remains accessible.
Technical & Internal Improvements
- Removed unnecessary UI element capturing input focus.
- Unity project folders simplified; character codenames removed.
- Cleaned up source code; removed redundant debug logs.
- Inputs changed from bytes to ints, supporting Mod X/Y.
- Expanded internal input and deadzone system to fully support Mod X/Y inputs.
