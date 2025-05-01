Custom face images:

This has been a frequently requested feature, and I finally got around to it: you can now use custom images for all players, coaches, ADs, and boosters in-game. Now you can set a 'specific faces' folder and a 'random faces' folder, either loading a local folder or using one from the Steam Workshop, under new "Specific face pack" and "Random face pack" tags.

Specific face folders allow you to override images for a specific player, coach, or admin (boosters and ADs). Random face folders allow you to change all images for players/coaches/admin by adding a bunch of random faces the game will pull from instead of using the default face drawings. You can read more about the specific folder format and image paths in 'Game Settings' in the "Faces" config section.



Each folder type is supported via the Steam workshop as well, allowing you to easily share face packs with the community and use them on new and existing saves. For those that aren't a fan of the cartoonish default faces, here's an opportunity to swap them out!

There are a few other small changes as part of this update, which you can read below. I'm still working on coordinator mode, which will come in the next (and last) major update. Stay tuned for that!

Features:

Add custom face image support

Minor improvements:

Improve scheme fit level calculation for ATH players

Redesign "Game Settings" page section

Bug fixes:

Fix recruit position filter not being applied correctly

Fix last names with 'Mc' to have better capitalization

