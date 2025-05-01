 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18286235 Edited 1 May 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ghost Hunters, we've got an update for you.

Today we've deployed a hotfix for #Phasmophobia on all platforms, addressing several issues raised during the Cursed Hollow event. 🛠️

Patch notes: https://kineticgames.co.uk/blog/cursedhollow-hotfix

