Version 0.4.0.0 Patch Notes

Improved Menu Controller Support

Menu controller system has been updated to use a similar system that the core game uses for input. Not all menus are fully supported yet such as Skin Selection and Video Settings menus. Controller should be completely usable for core gameplay as well as navigating pause menu and sub menus of that.

Reward Screen Suit Counter

On the reward screen you can now see a count of how many of the different suits you currently have in your deck. No more trying to remember if you’ve picked more than another suit to add to your deck from previous stages.

No Moves Left Detection

A new system has been added to check your current hand and cards not yet drawn remaining in your deck. If it detects that you have no possible moves to progress the stage further it will trigger game over state.

Game Over Screen Improvements

Music and sound effects on the Game Over screen have been added. As well as a message to display on why you lost. The screen will stay there until you press a key on your keyboard, left click the mouse, press the A button your controller or the game over song finishes playing.

Royal Animations

Royal cards now have animations. Watch them squirm as you decide your next move!

New Music

Chapter 2 levels have had some new songs added from Clemency Music. These songs were made specifically for Royal’s Gambit by him.

Bug Fixes

Your deck has been one spade card short. We apologize for this; it has been added back.