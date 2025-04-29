 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18286122 Edited 29 April 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

The first playtester-driven update is now live! Thanks to your feedback, I was able to improve the city puzzle readability, as well as the final boss fight. The difficulty of the arena fight in the city has also been adjusted, and minor issues have been ironed out.

As a bonus, I added the first iteration of a foliage-interaction system. Plants now wobble whenever you walk over them!

Thank you for playing and for helping me shape the future of Ancestral Harvest🪘🌱🌞

Changed files in this update

Depot 3640062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link