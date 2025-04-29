Hey everyone,

The first playtester-driven update is now live! Thanks to your feedback, I was able to improve the city puzzle readability, as well as the final boss fight. The difficulty of the arena fight in the city has also been adjusted, and minor issues have been ironed out.

As a bonus, I added the first iteration of a foliage-interaction system. Plants now wobble whenever you walk over them!

Thank you for playing and for helping me shape the future of Ancestral Harvest🪘🌱🌞