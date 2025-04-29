Hi there! The first update is here, so let's jump straight into what I changed:

Optimizations:

Total optimization:

CPU frame time: ~4.5 ms -> ~3.8ms (10-20% improvement)

Please note that this doesn't 100% translate over to real world performance in case your system is GPU bottlenecked.

These may not look like large numbers, but it's because I tested them on my strong enough computer, where the difference is hundredths of miliseconds per frame. Frame rate improvements may vary per computer.

The test scene is the screenshot above with 30 buffs and 4 skills unlocked. Testing was done INSIDE THE ENGINE, not on an exported version (likely would have better performance there).

Weapon Description: doesn't update position on screen while invisible: ~3-4% total frame time decrease

UI 3D: no longer updates when invisible: runs 35% faster

Trail Renderer: no longer updates when invisible: runs 50% faster

Buff/Skill Scroll bar: doesn't update the scale and color of children when invisible: runs 84% faster

Majorly decreased stutter when moving weapons around, loading the weapons for the first time in a savefile. (this mainly affected late-game savefiles with a lot of buffs)

Changes