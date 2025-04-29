Fixed bug with Larry and being able to jump across the pit.
Fixed other bugs with scripts not playing/exiting animations properly.
Fixed bug with being able to double jump to cannon without Lonk.
Fixed bug with floor levels not appearing with different types of resolutions.
Finished updating refactor work
