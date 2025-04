To try out the pre release right click on the game in the library left side bar, then click properties, go to the betas tab and choose "Prerelease6"

New map option value (B2PR2.6)

Outside of culture area in independence events is now less prioriticed

Peace treaties no longer consider lake shores as valid areas to keep

Added lake shore paint colour

lakeshore paint colour is now always a brighter version of base paint colour

border paint colour is now seperated from base paint colour

shore paint colour is now always a brighter version of border paint colour

Countries now support more than 1 colour per colour type

countries now switch between the colours within a country type every 14 days (less for smaller maps)

Oceans are now darker coloured

Lakes are now lighter coloured

Country_xxx.txt now requires both 255RGB data colour and either 255RGB visual colour or name of a pre set colour per country.

Culture_xxx.txt now requires both 255RGB data colour and either 255RGB visual colour or name of a pre set colour per country.

war borders is now painted with the "victim" countries border colour

There is now internal “Current painting colour” values for each of the 4 country colour types.

New request country colour code

Country colours is now saved as a vector3int instead of unity color variables to reduce lag

Country colours is now saved in RGB255 formats to work as ints / to not use decimals

using 0-0-0 as country colour now give random colour (accidentally left in code ignoring it and making the country black and white, was used to easly see what countries was still left when making the manual colours)

Added code that makes a specified country invincible (not anyway to assign it to a country atm)

Added following Pre set colour

Dark Green

Green

Light Green

Dark Red

Red

Light Red

Dark Brick

Brick

Light Brick

Dark Blue

Deep Blue

Blue

Light Blue

Cyan

Beach

Yellow

Gold

Light Orange

Orange

Brown

White

Silver

Light Gray

Gray

Dark Gray

Black

Light Pink

Pink

Dark Pink

Light Purple

Purple

Dark Purple

Each pre set Colour got a pre chosen lightest and darkest colour that it gets randomized between per country using it.

Following countries are “gray scale” and therefore the R,G and B values always match

White

Silver

Light Gray

Gray

Dark Gray

Black

Added a unusable in progress internal text file for test flag colour world map (might be scraped)

Following countries now has these visual colours assigned to them (in order name, base colour, border colour)

Abkhazia, Green, White

Afghanistan, Black, Green

Akhzivland, Yellow, Blue

Albania, Black, Dark Red

Algeria, Light Green, Red

Andorra, Yellow, Dark Blue

Angola, Black, Brick

Antigua and Barbuda, Red, Black

Argentina, Light Blue, Silver

Armenia, Orange, Dark Red

Australia, Dark Blue, Dark Green

Austria, White, Dark Red

Azerbaijan, Light Blue, Red

Bahamas, Light Blue, Yellow

Bahrain, White, Dark Brick

Bangladesh, Dark Green, Brick

Barbados, Blue, Yellow

Belarus, Dark Brick, Dark Green

Belgium, Gold, Black

Belize, Dark Blue, Dark Red

Benin, Dark Green, Light Blue

Bharat, Orange, Green

Bhutan, Orange, Yellow

Bolivia, Yellow, Green

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dark Blue, Yellow

Botswana, Light Blue, Black

Bougainville, Yellow, Blue

Brazil, Dark Green, Yellow

Brunei, Yellow, Black

Bulgaria, Brick, Dark Green

Burkina Faso, Dark Red, Yellow

Burundi, Brown, Red

Cabo Verde, Cyan, Red

Cambodia, Gold, Blue

Cameroon, Red, Green

Canada, Dark Red, Silver

Central African republic, Dark Red, Blue

Chad, Yellow, Dark Brick

Cheyenne, Light Blue, Brown

Chile, White, Red

Christiania, Pink, Red

Colombia, Yellow, Red

Comoros, White, Light Green

Congo, Cyan, Orange

Costa Rica, Light Blue, Light Green

Cote d’Ivoire, Orange, Dark Green

Croatia, Light Pink, Light Orange

Crow Indian, Orange, Light Blue

Cuba, Blue, Red

Cyprus, Orange, White

Czechia, Cyan, Gray

Democratic republic of the Congo, Light Blue, Yellow

Denmark, Red, Silver

Djibouti, Light Blue, Green

Dominica, Dark Green, Purple

Dominican Republic, White, Red

Ecuador, Blue, Yellow

Egypt, Gold, Dark Red

El Salvador, Light Blue, Gold

Equatorial Guinea, Yellow, Light Green

Eritrea, Cyan, Red

Estonia, Light Blue, Black

Eswatini, Red, Yellow

Ethiopia, Green, Blue

Fiji, Light Blue, Deep Blue

Finland, Silver, Dark Blue

Fort Peck, Cyan, Yellow

France, Blue, Silver

Gabon, Light Green, Cyan

Gambia, Dark Blue, Red

Gay and Lesbian kingdom, multi coloured(Purple,Deep Blue,Green,Yellow,Orange,Red), Black

Georgia, Light Brick, Red

Germany, Light Gray, Yellow

Ghana, Green, Yellow

Greece, Light Blue, White

Grenada, Yellow, Green

Guatemala, Cyan, Light Gray

Guinea, Light Green, Red

GuineaBissau, Yellow, Red

Guyana, Light Green, Yellow

Haiti, Black, Red

Honduras, Deep Blue, Silver

Hungary, Green, Brick

Iceland, Deep Blue, Red

Indonesia, Light Brick, White

Iran, Green, Gray

Iraq, Brown, Green

Ireland, Green, Orange

Israel, Gray, Light Blue

Italy, Dark Green, White

Jamaica, Black, Green

Japan, Pink, White

Jordan, Black, Dark Green

Kazakhstan, Light Blue, Gold

Kenya, Light Brick, Green

Kiribati, Red, Yellow

Kosovo, Beach, Blue

Kuwait, Black, Red

Kyrgyzstan, Dark Red, Gold

Ladonia, Green, Dark Green

Laos, Dark Red, Dark Blue

Latvia, Dark Brick, Gray

Lebanon, Red, Green

Lesotho, Blue, Green

Liberia, Blue, Red

Liberland, Green, Yellow

Libya, Green, White

Liechtenstein, Dark Blue, Dark Red

Lithuania, Yellow, Green

Luxembourg, Light Blue, Brick

Madagascar, Green, Silver

Malawi, Dark Red, Black

Malaysia, Blue, Gray

Maldives, Dark Red, Dark Green

Mali, Red, Light Green

Malta, Dark Red, Silver

Marshall Islands, Orange, White

Mauritania, Yellow, Green

Mauritius, Yellow, Green

Mexico, Dark Green, Light Gray

Micronesia, Light Blue, White

Moldova, Yellow, Light Red

Molossia, Light Green, Cyan

Monaco, Red, Light Gray

Mongolia, Deep Blue, White

Montenegro, Dark Red, Orange

Morocco, Red, Dark Green

Mozambique, Yellow, Green

Myanmar, Yellow, Green

Namibia, Purple, Dark Green

Nauru, Dark Blue, Yellow

Navajo, Beach, Red

Nepal, Dark Blue, Dark Red

Netherlands, Orange, Light Gray

New Zealand, Dark Red, Black

Nicaragua, Light Blue, White

Niger, Orange, Light Green

Nigeria, Dark Green, White

North Korea, Dark Red, White

North Macedonia, Light Red, Yellow

Northern Cyprus, Light Gray, Dark Red

Norway, Red, Blue

Oman, Red, Green

Pakistan, Dark Green, Gray

Palau, Yellow, Cyan

Palestine, Green, Red

Panama, Purple, White

Papua new Guinea, Black, Dark Red

Paraguay, Deep Blue, Dark Red

Peoples republic of China, Yellow, Red

Peru, Red, White

Philippines, Purple, Gold

Pine Ridge, Red, Dark Blue

Poland, Dark Red, White

Portugal, Dark Green, Red

Qatar, Dark Brick, White

Republic of China, Yellow, Blue

Romania, Red, Gold

Rosebud, Pink, Red

Russia, Dark Green, Dark Red

Rwanda, Light Blue, Orange

Sahrawi republic, Black, Yellow

Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dark Green, Dark Red

Saint Lucia, Light Blue, Beach

Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Light Green, Beach

Samoa, White, Red

San Marino, Light Blue, Silver

Sao Tome and Principe, Beach, Green

Saudi Arabia, Dark Green, Silver

Sealand, Dark Red, Black

Senegal, Green, Yellow

Serbia, Purple, Brick

Seychelles, Beach, Green

Sierra Leone, Light Blue, Light Green

Singapore, White, Red

Slovakia, Pink, Light Gray

Slovenia, Cyan, Red

Solomon islands, Yellow, Green

Somalia, Light Blue, White

Somaliland, Dark Green, Red

South Africa, Orange, Yellow

South Korea,

South Ossetia, Yellow, Silver

South Sudan, Deep Blue, Orange

Spain, Gold, Red

Sri Lanka, Gold, Dark Brick

Standing rock, Yellow, Red

Sudan, Dark Green, Black

Suriname, Orange, Green

Sweden, Deep Blue, Gold

Switzerland, Light Red, Gray

Syria, Light Green, White

Tajikistan, Gold, Green

Tanzania, Light Blue, Green

Thailand, Dark Blue, Red

Timor Leste, Dark Red, Black

Togo, Red, Dark Green

Tohono, Purple, Yellow

Tonga, Red, Silver

Transnistria, Multicolour (Light Blue,Light Pink,White,Light Pink,Light Blue), Black

Trinidad and Tobago, Dark Red, Black

Tunisia, Dark Red, White

Tu1rkiye, Dark Green, Dark Brick

Turkmenistan, Light Green, Dark Brick

Tuvalu, Cyan, Yellow

Uganda, Yellow, Red

Uintah, White, Brown

Ukraine, Gold, Blue

United Arab emirates, White, Green

United kingdom, Dark Red, Deep Blue

United states of America, Dark Blue, White

Uruguay, Gold, Cyan

Uzbekistan, Cyan, Light Green

Vanuatu, Yellow, Dark Green

Vatican city, Gold, Silver

Venezuela, Gold, Dark Blue

Vietnam, Red, Yellow

Wind river, Blue, Red

Yemen, Brown, Red

Zambia, Dark Green, Orange

Zimbabwe, Orange, Black

Morokulien, Beach, Red

San Carlos, White, Red

Fort Apache, Yellow, Purple

Hopi, Yellow, Cyan

Blackfeet, Light Blue, Black

Osage, Light Blue, Yellow

Yakama, Light Blue, White

Colville, Orange, Green

Choctaw, Purple, Yellow

Cherokee, Orange, Black

Chickasaw, Purple, Blue