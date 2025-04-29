

Knights and mercs, with the Face landing last week the strategic dust has settled a little and it is time to get back into the major update grind on the way to release. We dropped 5 separate small patches and hotfixes over the weekend for the Face, if you want to see those details you can check out the previous update notes. For Update #240, we've extended the Field Ops and Hacking Station room maximums, smoothed out Token generation numbers, added Team Power Level display to mission success screen, fixed issues with the Loot Box Injection Leverages, made the Initiative timeline and popping up status screens controller friendly, added hovers for Face Talents in the safehouse, improved ragdolls ... whew, hold one, I need a break ... fixed rules with Blend not ending for Grenades and ... never mind, forget it - we did stuff! Thanks for all the F10s, this one fixes an absolute mountain of them.

If you are enjoying the game and its direction as we race to the end of Early Access, our small team of 3 game developers would love you to leave a review. Thank you!

Field Ops and Hacking Station Upgrades

Three new levels of both the Field Ops and Hacking Station rooms have been added in this release.

Loot Injection Leverages

With Update #240, we've completed a sweep to ensure that Loot Injection Leverage offers should not be made if there are no lootboxes to buff up. This is a big help to reduce confusion or misses with your Leverage. Second, we've fixed a number of issues with the loot injection routine that could give the offer when the mission Power Level is too low to really inject anything of value. Generally, #240 should reduce cases where you pay your Token for Loot Injection and don't feel like you got something out of it.

Controllers for Initiative Timeline



You can now use the D-pad on your controller (or arrow keys) to navigate up into the Initiative Timeline in the main mission map. Hit (X) to jump your selection to the HUD and hit up twice to reach the Initiative timeline. From here, you can use (A) once to focus the camera on a character or enemy and hit (A) a second time to pop up a character or enemy status window.

This also cleans up the clicking routine on the Timeline faces for mouse players as well, making it far more reliable that you will click once to center and click a second time to get a pop up, no further questions asked.

We also improved status page for enemy infantry drones (Po-Bot from the FSC and S-Class Brakka from Brave Star) to be clearer that they are Drones. We'll be continuing to work on making this more obvious as we roll out new types of drones in the coming weeks.

Team Power Level Gains



The increase of your Team Power Level (which is often small and fractional) is now clearly displayed in each mission you beat. Especially in the early game, late game and for proc-gen or hack only missions, these changes could be hard to track on your own, so now they are nicely displayed at all times. As your Team Power Level grows (by winning missions) the challenges you face will grow, so this is the key scaling metric.

Talent Hovers for Face in Safehouse



We've completed the necessary work to make Talent hovers for your Face Talents work in the Safehouse. This allows you to see the Talent details and rules at a glance as well as dig into any additional charging data you might need.

More Passive & Talent Fixes

With this update, we've further fixed issues with passive Talents like Steamroll that were not always activating on kills. These should now be 100% consistent across all attack types. Except Grenades, which do not count as killing with a weapon and do not activate "on Kill" passive Talents.

However, we did fix the rule that throwing a Grenade should drop your Blend or any other Talent that ends if you make an attack.

Finally, we fixed some issues with extracted mercs still having their passive Talents run sometimes. This was most obvious with the Vanguard's Glasswalker.

Ragdoll vs. Living Characters



Before, it was almost guaranteed that one or both of these deadies would be stuck in midair

If you ever saw the situation where a dead enemy or character might ragdoll into another enemy or character and get "stuck" on them ... we've resolved this. Living and dead characters no longer collide. This can lead to dead bodies flopping directly through living characters but also completely removes the conflict that might leave the dead body hanging in mid-air for every because it was hung up on a live character. This also helps the enemy corpse reach a good spot on the ground, making it less visible. When the dead were hanging in the air like that, they might be unfairly easy to see!