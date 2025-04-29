Necrophosis Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a camera bug that could occur when exiting the "Worm Trypophobia Puzzle" in Chapter 2.

-Fixed the "Oppressive Intellect" achievement. The spine lore items were not being counted properly.

Progress is still saved, but players would need to re-interact with all four spines to unlock the achievement. Apologies to those affected.

(Special thanks to ¨Aergis¨ from our Discord server for reporting the issue.)

-Level Streaming adjustments

Slightly tweaked the underground level streaming to reduce load times when transitioning into chapter 3.

This should help ease the loading into the level, particularly on lower-end systems.

-Added a new Video Setting

A new "Texture Memory Budget" option is now available in the Video Settings menu

This setting is intended for players experiencing crashes or GPU-related issues. Lowering it to "Medium" or "Low" may improve stability at the cost of visual fidelity.

If you haven’t encountered any problems, leave this option at the default "Auto" setting.

-A few more minor collision fixes and tweaks.

-Fixed an issue where the center image in the "Choose Waking Cycle" menu would not update when navigating with a controller.

New Localization:

-Greek added

(More language updates are on the way, so stay tuned for additional localization patches in the coming days.)

Thank you all for your support during the release!

We’re really happy with how the game has been received and can’t wait to share what’s next, we’re not done with Necro just yet!

(More info coming in a few weeks.)