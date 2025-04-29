 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18285982 Edited 29 April 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Marine Survey

  • Custom mode now has more features

    • Toggle Assign button in case you don’t want that around while playing

    • Grace period can now be adjusted

    • Lightning interval for ghost stars can be adjusted

    • Report delay can be adjusted

    • Anomaly limit for losing can be adjusted

    • Complete time display toggle to see minutes:seconds is now available

    • Anomaly count toggle to know the number of anomalies currently present

  • Reduced flooding frequency, and fixed some issues with report assigning not being interesting enough for me

  • Darkness setting added to combat flashing lightning

  • Kinda Like Typhoon Tiptoe, ghosts will reveal themselves when you hover near them

  • Fixed spellig errors

  • Fixed loss to ____ stats

  • Changed “Play Standard” tooltip

  • Changed the instructions slightly

  • “ONLY WARNING” now shows !’s so that you know your warning was given

Vortex Voyage

  • Fighter Shapes

    • Yellow shapes give more points

    • Rhombus HP nerf, especially for early waves

    • Triangle color now affects bullet amount and frequency.

    • There are now HP caps on all fighters dependent on color/shape

  • Node Shapes

    • Pentagons have an HP nerf

    • All nodes have HP caps

  • Shop Tooltip now correctly tells you the fish limit (20 fish)
  • You can now open the options menu by pressing the new x button at the top right of the UI
  • All single player game menus have a “What does this mean?” button that better explains the custom - mode features. This goes for hybrid and single only game modes.
  • Pressing Character on the single player menu now correctly hides some buttons.
  • Flow Connections hint button is now completely hidden in the time trial mode.

