Custom mode now has more features Toggle Assign button in case you don’t want that around while playing

Grace period can now be adjusted

Lightning interval for ghost stars can be adjusted

Report delay can be adjusted

Anomaly limit for losing can be adjusted

Complete time display toggle to see minutes:seconds is now available

Anomaly count toggle to know the number of anomalies currently present

Reduced flooding frequency, and fixed some issues with report assigning not being interesting enough for me

Darkness setting added to combat flashing lightning

Kinda Like Typhoon Tiptoe, ghosts will reveal themselves when you hover near them

Fixed spellig errors

Fixed loss to ____ stats

Changed “Play Standard” tooltip

Changed the instructions slightly