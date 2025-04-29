Marine Survey
-
Custom mode now has more features
-
Toggle Assign button in case you don’t want that around while playing
-
Grace period can now be adjusted
-
Lightning interval for ghost stars can be adjusted
-
Report delay can be adjusted
-
Anomaly limit for losing can be adjusted
-
Complete time display toggle to see minutes:seconds is now available
-
Anomaly count toggle to know the number of anomalies currently present
-
-
Reduced flooding frequency, and fixed some issues with report assigning not being interesting enough for me
-
Darkness setting added to combat flashing lightning
-
Kinda Like Typhoon Tiptoe, ghosts will reveal themselves when you hover near them
-
Fixed spellig errors
-
Fixed loss to ____ stats
-
Changed “Play Standard” tooltip
-
Changed the instructions slightly
-
“ONLY WARNING” now shows !’s so that you know your warning was given
Vortex Voyage
-
Fighter Shapes
-
Yellow shapes give more points
-
Rhombus HP nerf, especially for early waves
-
Triangle color now affects bullet amount and frequency.
-
There are now HP caps on all fighters dependent on color/shape
-
-
Node Shapes
-
Pentagons have an HP nerf
-
All nodes have HP caps
-
- Shop Tooltip now correctly tells you the fish limit (20 fish)
- You can now open the options menu by pressing the new x button at the top right of the UI
- All single player game menus have a “What does this mean?” button that better explains the custom - mode features. This goes for hybrid and single only game modes.
- Pressing Character on the single player menu now correctly hides some buttons.
- Flow Connections hint button is now completely hidden in the time trial mode.
