29 April 2025 Build 18285899 Edited 29 April 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New default mode: Offline Shield
    - activates for 8h if 20% or more of your buildings are destroyed while offline.
    - deactivates upon login.
    💡 (You can also choose to land on a planet without this shield if you prefer.)

  • Added the option to find matches with or without friends.

  • Reduced the maximum number of players per match.

  • Bug fixes.

