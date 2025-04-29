-
New default mode: Offline Shield
- activates for 8h if 20% or more of your buildings are destroyed while offline.
- deactivates upon login.
💡 (You can also choose to land on a planet without this shield if you prefer.)
-
Added the option to find matches with or without friends.
-
Reduced the maximum number of players per match.
-
Bug fixes.
⚖️ Balance Changes v1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
