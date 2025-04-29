Big shout out to our Bug Hunters who help us ensure that this game is relatively bug free! We've got a big fix and a small update ahead for you.
New Updates:
-
Added relic prizes to Dr. Corvid's Lab. - When you win a challenge, you'll receive relics you can use to purchase new skins.
-
Added new skins - Make sure to tell Eric how pretty they are if you see him on Discord. He's a skin making machine!
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed a soft lock on Bogarta that was halting player progress. (Thank you Smiles for this find!)
-
Changed some of the text on Virball Cores and Boss Names. - The last thing you want to do is let Virballs run havoc in your config files. You never know what they're going to spell out.
Changed files in this update