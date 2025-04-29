 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18285876 Edited 29 April 2025 – 22:08:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Big shout out to our Bug Hunters who help us ensure that this game is relatively bug free! We've got a big fix and a small update ahead for you.

New Updates:

  • Added relic prizes to Dr. Corvid's Lab. - When you win a challenge, you'll receive relics you can use to purchase new skins.

  • Added new skins - Make sure to tell Eric how pretty they are if you see him on Discord. He's a skin making machine!

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a soft lock on Bogarta that was halting player progress. (Thank you Smiles for this find!)

  • Changed some of the text on Virball Cores and Boss Names. - The last thing you want to do is let Virballs run havoc in your config files. You never know what they're going to spell out.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2343111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link