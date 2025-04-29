 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18285869 Edited 29 April 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Brightness adjustment for victory and defeat screens in the Lowrider minigame

  • Fix for the Lowrider minigame on 4K monitors

  • Removed progress reset when starting a new game

  • Added a "Greatest Hits" menu option

  • Added a "Minigames" menu option

Changed files in this update

Depot 3387561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link