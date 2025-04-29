-
Brightness adjustment for victory and defeat screens in the Lowrider minigame
Fix for the Lowrider minigame on 4K monitors
Removed progress reset when starting a new game
Added a "Greatest Hits" menu option
Added a "Minigames" menu option
Version 1.2
