29 April 2025 Build 18285833 Edited 29 April 2025 – 20:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Ultimate damage is now displayed in the Game Types menu.
  • Specials and Ultimates that have the Retaliation Boost now show this in their descriptions.

BALANCE

  • Retaliation Boost can now be triggered multiple times.
  • When having 3 Specials, the number of enemies in Stage 1 has been reduced from 10 to 9.
  • Ultimate damage has been increased.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where Score drops wouldn’t spawn when killing some enemies at the edge of the stage.
  • Fixed FireBall stopping in mid-air when missing a target at long distances.
  • Fixed Critical Damage applying to attacks that don’t use fire.

