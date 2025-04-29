NEW
- Ultimate damage is now displayed in the Game Types menu.
- Specials and Ultimates that have the Retaliation Boost now show this in their descriptions.
BALANCE
- Retaliation Boost can now be triggered multiple times.
- When having 3 Specials, the number of enemies in Stage 1 has been reduced from 10 to 9.
- Ultimate damage has been increased.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Score drops wouldn’t spawn when killing some enemies at the edge of the stage.
- Fixed FireBall stopping in mid-air when missing a target at long distances.
- Fixed Critical Damage applying to attacks that don’t use fire.
