New Features:
-
Added 3 new maps.
-
Introduced Auto-Ream system.
-
Win chance percentage now visible during simulation.
-
Enemies now try to escape from grenades.
-
New tutorial accessible from the main menu.
-
New achievement for completing all Quick Missions.
-
New surrender system for civilians.
Changes:
-
Renamed "Custom Missions" to "Quick Game".
-
Wounded operators in barracks no longer gain experience.
-
Reduced game size from 20 GB to 7 GB.
-
Changed the behavior of the combat simulation system.
Fixes:
-
Fixed bug with danger points.
-
Fixed bug with character outlines.
-
Fixed bug where dying units received experience.
-
Fixed incorrect repair prices.
-
Fixed bug where achievements could be earned in custom missions.
-
Fixed issue where allies could kill the player.
-
Improved font formatting for Russian language in character creation menu.
Changed files in this update