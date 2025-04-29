 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18285771
New Features:

  • Added 3 new maps.

  • Introduced Auto-Ream system.

  • Win chance percentage now visible during simulation.

  • Enemies now try to escape from grenades.

  • New tutorial accessible from the main menu.

  • New achievement for completing all Quick Missions.

  • New surrender system for civilians.

Changes:

  • Renamed "Custom Missions" to "Quick Game".

  • Wounded operators in barracks no longer gain experience.

  • Reduced game size from 20 GB to 7 GB.

  • Changed the behavior of the combat simulation system.

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug with danger points.

  • Fixed bug with character outlines.

  • Fixed bug where dying units received experience.

  • Fixed incorrect repair prices.

  • Fixed bug where achievements could be earned in custom missions.

  • Fixed issue where allies could kill the player.

  • Improved font formatting for Russian language in character creation menu.

