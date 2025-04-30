Bonus Content:
- High-resolution wallpapers have been added to the Bonus section.
Bug Fixes:
- For those who haven't seen it, an issue related to the Playroom and Key has been fixed.
- Fixed minor mini-game bugs in both the gameplay and Replay sections. Including a bug fix - the final state in the Statues minigame.
Optimization:
- General performance optimizations have been implemented.
Analytics:
- New events have been added to support future updates (all data is anonymous).
Text Improvements:
- Various in-game texts have been improved for clarity and consistency.
Thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update