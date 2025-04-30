 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18285745 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:13:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bonus Content:

  • High-resolution wallpapers have been added to the Bonus section.

Bug Fixes:

  • For those who haven't seen it, an issue related to the Playroom and Key has been fixed.
  • Fixed minor mini-game bugs in both the gameplay and Replay sections. Including a bug fix - the final state in the Statues minigame.

Optimization:

  • General performance optimizations have been implemented.

Analytics:

  • New events have been added to support future updates (all data is anonymous).

Text Improvements:

  • Various in-game texts have been improved for clarity and consistency.

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3168311
  • Loading history…
Depot 3168312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link