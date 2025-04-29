Continued bug fixing and much needed adjustments to the threats! I hope these help make gameplay feel a bit smoother!

Threat Adjustments

Smiley - Moves slower, hitbox trigger to kill you has been reduced, and increased time that you can look away from him before he instantly kills you.

Gatekeeper - Moves slightly slower and his hitbox to trigger him killing you has been decreased.

Mannequins - Less mannequins will appear while this threat is active and you will have even more time to deactivate the attacking mannequin. The audio for the attacking mannequin has been increased as well as its range.

Bug Fixes

Smiley and Gatekeeper navigation has been improved and they should no longer spawn out of bounds or in walls.

Demon Lady will no longer kill you if you are above her.

Fixed anomalies not properly appearing in the Homestead and Basement maps.

Fixed incorrect anomaly submissions (this was due to the bug above)

Tips being displayed in the loading screen has been fixed.

I am still continuing to fix bugs that I come across, I have just been trying to tackle the more major ones that are halting player progress.

In addition:

I know performance and frame stuttering exists and I am looking into the causes and fixing them. I will be changing how lights are rendered in an upcoming patch (tomorrow or the day after) which should greatly improve performance as well at looking at other optimizations that can be made.

Thank you all for the continued feedback! I hope you are enjoying the game!

-Austin