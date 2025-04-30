UPDATE 5: MANDATORY OVERTIME

Using the new [color=#ff9900]Research & Development Lab[/color], expand your array of structures, abilities, and technologies to be more efficient at collecting critical resources! In particular, the new [color=#ff9900]Loadout Kit Tool[/color] and [color=#ff9900]Scanning Array[/color] will allow Station Managers to optimally strategize around that day's wave patterns and [color=#ff9900]Space Weather™[/color].

Refined tutorial phase to help new Station Managers get started

Fully implemented base building and resource collection

A wide variety of definitely-harmful, sometimes-helpful weather patterns to strategize around

Early implementation of the progression and loadout systems

A little bit of space mystery to discover

Tech tree, project management, and loadout system for changing your strategy between waves and lives

Enhanced resource collection mechanics

Optimized drone AI behavior

Expanded buildable structures

Various bug fixes and performance optimizations

PLAYTEST EXPANSION

Alongside this update, we're expanding our playtest program to welcome more Station Managers to Atlas!

How to join:

Simply request access through the "Request Access" button on this page. We're processing applications regularly and will be admitting new Station Managers in batches. All playtesters will receive regular updates with new content and features as development progresses. Your feedback during this crucial stage will directly influence the evolution of Atlas Problem.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS

As we enter this new phase of development, your feedback is more valuable than ever. Share your thoughts through our Discord server where you can chat directly with the developers.

We're particularly interested in hearing about your experience with the new weather system, the resource balancing, and which aspects of the game you found most engaging.

See you on Atlas!