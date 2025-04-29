 Skip to content

29 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Early Access is now finally available!🚀

There are a few standout bugs that [i]may[i] be noticeable and are listed under a thread in the community forum found here on Steam. I simply ran out of time and doing last second builds didn't seem like the right decision tonight.
A Discord server is on the way where these things will also be addressed moving forward, but before its up I will monitor the forum here on Steam like a hawk.
I also opened up a thread on the forums for submitting Feedback.

Bugs and/or feedback submissions can also be be sent through the website directly to me.

That's It, Hope you enjoy the game!ːsteamhappyː

