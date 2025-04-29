 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18285542 Edited 29 April 2025 – 20:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes a new crop info UI panel as well as a number of bug fixes. No more struggling to remember what you planted in that one spot!

Gameplay Updates

  • Added a crop info panel for the selected tile in tile mode. Displays the planted crop, water levels, growth state, and other useful information.

UI Updates

  • Entering the requests menu will now automatically select the first request in the list

  • Initial garbage slot warning pop-up now offers an option to continue to throw out the item rather than returning it to the backpack

Bug Fixes

  • Improved targeting of Fish Traps

  • Fix regarding the menu prompts not coming back up on screen after the use of a choice popup

  • Fixed incorrect item pick-up behaviour when the toolbelt or seed pouches are full that could lead to broken inventories

  • Held items after splitting a stack no longer get deleted when swapped in the container menu

  • Quest and recipe tracking HUD menus now disappear when talking to Quri to pick up mail

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1569422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link