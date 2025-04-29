This update includes a new crop info UI panel as well as a number of bug fixes. No more struggling to remember what you planted in that one spot!

Added a crop info panel for the selected tile in tile mode. Displays the planted crop, water levels, growth state, and other useful information.

Entering the requests menu will now automatically select the first request in the list

Initial garbage slot warning pop-up now offers an option to continue to throw out the item rather than returning it to the backpack

Bug Fixes