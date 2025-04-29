This update includes a new crop info UI panel as well as a number of bug fixes. No more struggling to remember what you planted in that one spot!
Gameplay Updates
- Added a crop info panel for the selected tile in tile mode. Displays the planted crop, water levels, growth state, and other useful information.
UI Updates
-
Entering the requests menu will now automatically select the first request in the list
-
Initial garbage slot warning pop-up now offers an option to continue to throw out the item rather than returning it to the backpack
Bug Fixes
-
Improved targeting of Fish Traps
-
Fix regarding the menu prompts not coming back up on screen after the use of a choice popup
-
Fixed incorrect item pick-up behaviour when the toolbelt or seed pouches are full that could lead to broken inventories
-
Held items after splitting a stack no longer get deleted when swapped in the container menu
-
Quest and recipe tracking HUD menus now disappear when talking to Quri to pick up mail
Changed files in this update