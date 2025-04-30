After a lot of digging and feedback from many of you saying the aiming still felt unresponsive—or sometimes outright didn’t work—I’ve finally tracked down the root cause. During any attack or damage animation, the character couldn’t aim. So if you pressed the aim button mid-animation, it just stayed held down and you had to release and press it again once the animation finished for the aim to kick in.

With this update, aiming now gets queued as an action. That means if you hold the aim button while performing a melee attack or getting hit, your character will wait until the animation ends and then immediately enter aiming mode. No more missed shots or button gymnastics!

We’ve also fixed a critical exploit with the early bosses that allowed them to be killed in a way that broke the game—leaving you stuck in a reload loop with no way out.

Other bugs have been squashed, and general improvements have been made to ensure a smoother overall experience. Thanks again to everyone who reported these issues. I’m fully committed to making this game the best it can be, so please keep the feedback coming. Apologies for the trouble!