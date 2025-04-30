 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18285499 Edited 30 April 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

We have the next update ready!

But before we explain what's actually in this update, here's a brief instruction.

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:


And now, let's get back to our update...

In this update, we focused heavily on elements that can improve optimization. And we're still working on it - with each update, we try to add something that will increase your FPS.

Here's what we did:

  • significant FPS gains due to vegetation optimization

  • fixed some memory leaks

  • improvements of the reflections on the roads

  • improved the reflections on the hidden shelf behind the poster

  • fixed the issue where cars often showed up with a listing price the same as 'If restored to 100%' price (so you couldn’t make a profit on them). Now, these cars will appear much less often

  • fixed the price difference for cars with nitro (sometimes the price on the Cars For Sale screen didn’t match what NPCs offered when you got close to them)

  • made improvements in translations for Polish and German

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

Thank you!

Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː

[url=https://discord.com/invite/D8ht5td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44748159/992c75930c47f81e5ba77ee8f77b6be5f4e5f229.png)
[/url]

🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew

