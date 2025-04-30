🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!
We have the next update ready!
But before we explain what's actually in this update, here's a brief instruction.
Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:
And now, let's get back to our update...
In this update, we focused heavily on elements that can improve optimization. And we're still working on it - with each update, we try to add something that will increase your FPS.
Here's what we did:
significant FPS gains due to vegetation optimization
fixed some memory leaks
improvements of the reflections on the roads
improved the reflections on the hidden shelf behind the poster
fixed the issue where cars often showed up with a listing price the same as 'If restored to 100%' price (so you couldn’t make a profit on them). Now, these cars will appear much less often
fixed the price difference for cars with nitro (sometimes the price on the Cars For Sale screen didn’t match what NPCs offered when you got close to them)
made improvements in translations for Polish and German
We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!
Thank you!
🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew
