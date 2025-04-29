Added: Binoculars can now be used as a range finder (Use fire to show distance).

Added: Can of peas on a fence to shoot for testing different weapons max ranges (Distance displays when shot).

Changed: Increased cull distance for larger animals.

Changed: Tweaks to some weapon fire distances (Rifles remain the same).

Changed: Animals will no longer despawn at range while in view.

Changed: Changes to random Alien ships (Increased time between appearance and will not appear in the same place during a gameplay session).

Changed: Increased storage limit.

Changed: Can now have a contract and job at the same time.

Fixed: Ladder issue in Coober Pedy.

Fixed: Chopper no longer causes dust when low over water.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.