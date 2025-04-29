Added: Binoculars can now be used as a range finder (Use fire to show distance).
Added: Can of peas on a fence to shoot for testing different weapons max ranges (Distance displays when shot).
Changed: Increased cull distance for larger animals.
Changed: Tweaks to some weapon fire distances (Rifles remain the same).
Changed: Animals will no longer despawn at range while in view.
Changed: Changes to random Alien ships (Increased time between appearance and will not appear in the same place during a gameplay session).
Changed: Increased storage limit.
Changed: Can now have a contract and job at the same time.
Fixed: Ladder issue in Coober Pedy.
Fixed: Chopper no longer causes dust when low over water.
