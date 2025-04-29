Bug Fixes

Fixed(?) Critical Cerise Bug: Cerise should now be loading properly regardless of which drive you install the game on. This bug has been a massive trial and error process because it seems to be linked to initialization of Steam’s API. I’ve added new redundancy checks when loading and replaced a loading method that was obsolete.

Fixed AutoSkip Cutscene and Breast Size Capacity Link toggles not saving in the settings menu.

Fixed Light Switch and Thermostat buttons not unlocking when items were obtained via RNG

Polish

AutoSkip Cutscene Toggle now skips the breeding cutscene as well.

Known Issues

Running the game from another hard drive is causing scenes to not load properly: I originally thought that this was due to a problem with the DLC but it may be something different. I suspect that it's something to do with Async loading since spam clicking the scene loading buttons works, as if bypassing the loading screen all together. Please avoid installing the game on a drive other than the C drive until I can track this bug down.

Possible Data Loss when Switching Characters: Haven’t been able to replicate this one but still have people saying it’s occurring to them. It’s possible that fixing the DLC has also fixed this, but I’ll continue searching for a cause.

Players Unable to Unlock Max Rank Item for Either Character: Haven’t been able to replicate this either. Only thing at the moment is to keep milking until the Milk Goddess rank is reached and the white bar under it can no longer be filled.

I need help from the community with this because getting DLC to work is a nightmare. We recently finished setting up our PCs after moving but it wasn't exactly smooth as my main PC's drive was damaged during the move.

Please let me know if any of the problems you were having are still happening either in this post or the bug report thread made after the last patch.

-Vanis & Doku