Hey there. As you noticed we got slowed down this week. Unfortunately the blackout that affected some parts of Europe affected many of us.

But we are back and ready for more improvements.

Apart from fixes this version includes an improvement requested by some Steam Deck users. We increaced the font size there. Hopefully this will help you all and avoid any eye strain. Let us know what you think if you are using one.

We are still working on other QOLs like Steam cloud save and will keep you posted when those come out

Here is the full list for version 1.0.11

MAJOR BUG FIXES

The Golden Gorge cave merchant finally sells shovels as intended. (Sorry, they thought they were just supposed to show how pretty they were.)

BUG FIXES

The sign inside the Acorn Village town hall now shows the intended text

Fixed the unreachable recipe behind the pink tree in Silent Woods

Stella now shows her portrait when speaking in Silent Woods as intended

Fixed some situations where wild porbles would spawn with some health missing

OPTMIZATION

Several collisions in different maps have been improved to allow a better passage and movement in those areas.

QOL

Larger font for the Steam Deck to help with a more comfortable play and to alleviate a bit for anyone with some minor eyesight issues

Thanks for the support, and we will carry on trying to make Portal Fantasy the best game we can make.

Found something weird in the game? Please report it in the Steam discussion group, and we will try and sort it as fast as possible.