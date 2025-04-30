Hey there. As you noticed we got slowed down this week. Unfortunately the blackout that affected some parts of Europe affected many of us.
But we are back and ready for more improvements.
Apart from fixes this version includes an improvement requested by some Steam Deck users. We increaced the font size there. Hopefully this will help you all and avoid any eye strain. Let us know what you think if you are using one.
We are still working on other QOLs like Steam cloud save and will keep you posted when those come out
Here is the full list for version 1.0.11
MAJOR BUG FIXES
- The Golden Gorge cave merchant finally sells shovels as intended. (Sorry, they thought they were just supposed to show how pretty they were.)
BUG FIXES
- The sign inside the Acorn Village town hall now shows the intended text
- Fixed the unreachable recipe behind the pink tree in Silent Woods
- Stella now shows her portrait when speaking in Silent Woods as intended
- Fixed some situations where wild porbles would spawn with some health missing
OPTMIZATION
- Several collisions in different maps have been improved to allow a better passage and movement in those areas.
QOL
- Larger font for the Steam Deck to help with a more comfortable play and to alleviate a bit for anyone with some minor eyesight issues
Thanks for the support, and we will carry on trying to make Portal Fantasy the best game we can make.
Found something weird in the game? Please report it in the Steam discussion group, and we will try and sort it as fast as possible.
