29 April 2025 Build 18285198 Edited 29 April 2025 – 19:59:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New System : Rift

Rift System Overview
Throughout your journey, you’ll come across special Rift Keys in chest. Collect them, and you’ll gain access to the mysterious Rifts—instanced challenges where you choose your difficulty before entering.

Each Rift is a test of strength and strategy. Clear it, and you’ll be given a choice: take your reward and leave, or push forward into a more dangerous tier for even greater rewards. The deeper you go, the more powerful the prizes—but the risks grow with them.

More Natural Creatues
-Chicken
-Cat
-Eagle
-Grave Guardian

More NPC

-Now , Playable characters wander around in castle.

