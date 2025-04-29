Version 0.1.2.0 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!

Mk 3 Miner upgrade (unlocks at Level 10)

Mk 3 Storage upgrade (unlocks at Level 9)

You can now rebind WASD/Arrow keys for moving camera and drone

You can now rebind all Hotbar 1-10 keys

You can now set a Max Output amount for all factories

In Advanced Mode you can now use CTRL+C to copy a Slot's settings and CTRL+V to paste it into another slot

Increased pipe flow-rate to 300/min

Several performance optimisations

Cloud Miners now show how much hydrogen they produce/min

You can now Build and Sell while the game is paused

Added game option to enable/disable Environmental Hazards (e.g. Gas Clouds)

Added warnings if a power generator is low on fuel (less than a minute left) or its output is full of waste

Tweaked solar panel efficiency algorithm

In Advanced Mode if you select a slot that has a filter, popup will default to that filter

Cloud Miner warnings no longer show the Popup

Now shows hotkeys for adding build items to the Hotbar