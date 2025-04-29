 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18285133 Edited 29 April 2025 – 19:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Attention Station Commanders!

Version 0.1.2.0 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!

Changes:

  • Mk 3 Miner upgrade (unlocks at Level 10)

  • Mk 3 Storage upgrade (unlocks at Level 9)

  • You can now rebind WASD/Arrow keys for moving camera and drone

  • You can now rebind all Hotbar 1-10 keys

  • You can now set a Max Output amount for all factories

  • In Advanced Mode you can now use CTRL+C to copy a Slot's settings and CTRL+V to paste it into another slot

  • Increased pipe flow-rate to 300/min

  • Several performance optimisations

  • Cloud Miners now show how much hydrogen they produce/min

  • You can now Build and Sell while the game is paused

  • Added game option to enable/disable Environmental Hazards (e.g. Gas Clouds)

  • Added warnings if a power generator is low on fuel (less than a minute left) or its output is full of waste

  • Tweaked solar panel efficiency algorithm

  • In Advanced Mode if you select a slot that has a filter, popup will default to that filter

  • Cloud Miner warnings no longer show the Popup

  • Now shows hotkeys for adding build items to the Hotbar

  • Small Fuel Tanks recipe now uses less Nano-Plate

Fixes:

  • Fixed some path-finding issues to make nicer paths

  • Optimised Mass-Selling lots of modules

  • Now displays game time correctly when over 24-hours in-game time

  • Clicking off a label in Advanced Mode now confirms the change in text

  • Improved how tugs function

  • Photon Tanker Icon now correct

  • Smelter/Storage now sends to Containment Chamber correctly

  • If you sell a tug its warning message are now removed

  • Multiple nearby Atomizers no longer "fight" over nearby resources

  • Fixed an issue with swapping zones while building pipes

  • Tooltip now says "add to todo list" on hotbar items

  • When upgrading a Freighter with item filters, no longer sets the gas slot to the filter incorrectly

  • Can now rebind Q & E correctly

  • Secondary hotkeys now save correctly

  • Can see the Save-Game name even at higher UI scales

  • Station View now shows icons on newly built modules

  • Placing Modules no longer collide with objects (e.g. asteroids) in-game

  • You no longer lose items when replacing a Mk 2 Storage with a Mk 1 Storage

  • Fixed an issue with tugs bouncing up and down on pads

  • Module Priority indicator now appears after save & load correctly

...See you in the TAU System commanders!

