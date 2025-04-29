Attention Station Commanders!
Version 0.1.2.0 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!
Changes:
-
Mk 3 Miner upgrade (unlocks at Level 10)
-
Mk 3 Storage upgrade (unlocks at Level 9)
-
You can now rebind WASD/Arrow keys for moving camera and drone
-
You can now rebind all Hotbar 1-10 keys
-
You can now set a Max Output amount for all factories
-
In Advanced Mode you can now use CTRL+C to copy a Slot's settings and CTRL+V to paste it into another slot
-
Increased pipe flow-rate to 300/min
-
Several performance optimisations
-
Cloud Miners now show how much hydrogen they produce/min
-
You can now Build and Sell while the game is paused
-
Added game option to enable/disable Environmental Hazards (e.g. Gas Clouds)
-
Added warnings if a power generator is low on fuel (less than a minute left) or its output is full of waste
-
Tweaked solar panel efficiency algorithm
-
In Advanced Mode if you select a slot that has a filter, popup will default to that filter
-
Cloud Miner warnings no longer show the Popup
-
Now shows hotkeys for adding build items to the Hotbar
-
Small Fuel Tanks recipe now uses less Nano-Plate
Fixes:
-
Fixed some path-finding issues to make nicer paths
-
Optimised Mass-Selling lots of modules
-
Now displays game time correctly when over 24-hours in-game time
-
Clicking off a label in Advanced Mode now confirms the change in text
-
Improved how tugs function
-
Photon Tanker Icon now correct
-
Smelter/Storage now sends to Containment Chamber correctly
-
If you sell a tug its warning message are now removed
-
Multiple nearby Atomizers no longer "fight" over nearby resources
-
Fixed an issue with swapping zones while building pipes
-
Tooltip now says "add to todo list" on hotbar items
-
When upgrading a Freighter with item filters, no longer sets the gas slot to the filter incorrectly
-
Can now rebind Q & E correctly
-
Secondary hotkeys now save correctly
-
Can see the Save-Game name even at higher UI scales
-
Station View now shows icons on newly built modules
-
Placing Modules no longer collide with objects (e.g. asteroids) in-game
-
You no longer lose items when replacing a Mk 2 Storage with a Mk 1 Storage
-
Fixed an issue with tugs bouncing up and down on pads
-
Module Priority indicator now appears after save & load correctly
...See you in the TAU System commanders!
