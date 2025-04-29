 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18285119 Edited 29 April 2025 – 19:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added an option to disable eating and drinking sounds

  • Added build mode sounds for rotation, copying and disallowed placement

  • Added build mode UI buttons for the grid and lighting hotkeys

Improvements

  • Allow fridges to get dirty, causing their food to lose quality over time

  • Improved the fidelity of object selection in the world

  • Also invoke the AI action cooldown when the player cancels an action

  • Improve style choices on randomly generated Tinies

  • Doors will now only open when people are going through them, not standing in front of them

  • Moved all basegame furniture out of the "Other" tab in the furniture tool

  • Recently failed actions started by the AI will now be repeated using a different object if possible

Fixes

  • Fixed another action prompt collision causing the game to crash

  • Fixed center notifications having a really light background

  • Fixed an issue on Steam Deck causing external keyboards not to work

  • Fixed Load Game menu buttons not displaying their tooltips when using a gamepad

  • Fixed the woodlands set pants missing pixels in some poses

  • Fixed an exception when the goal map of an action is removed

  • Fixed being able to press B on a gamepad any time to return to the last selected clothing in the character creator

  • Fixed a UI thread exception when uploading items to Steam workshop

  • Fixed memories not being deserialized with their runtime type, causing some memories to lose their data

API

  • Added various events to the RemoveTool

  • Recently failed actions now use the memory system

  • Hidden execution results now override non-hidden ones, allowing for objects to hide actions on them properly

