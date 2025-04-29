Additions

Added build mode UI buttons for the grid and lighting hotkeys

Added an option to disable eating and drinking sounds

Improvements

Allow fridges to get dirty, causing their food to lose quality over time

Improved the fidelity of object selection in the world

Also invoke the AI action cooldown when the player cancels an action

Improve style choices on randomly generated Tinies

Doors will now only open when people are going through them, not standing in front of them

Moved all basegame furniture out of the "Other" tab in the furniture tool