Additions
-
Added an option to disable eating and drinking sounds
-
Added build mode sounds for rotation, copying and disallowed placement
-
Added build mode UI buttons for the grid and lighting hotkeys
Improvements
-
Allow fridges to get dirty, causing their food to lose quality over time
-
Improved the fidelity of object selection in the world
-
Also invoke the AI action cooldown when the player cancels an action
-
Improve style choices on randomly generated Tinies
-
Doors will now only open when people are going through them, not standing in front of them
-
Moved all basegame furniture out of the "Other" tab in the furniture tool
-
Recently failed actions started by the AI will now be repeated using a different object if possible
Fixes
-
Fixed another action prompt collision causing the game to crash
-
Fixed center notifications having a really light background
-
Fixed an issue on Steam Deck causing external keyboards not to work
-
Fixed Load Game menu buttons not displaying their tooltips when using a gamepad
-
Fixed the woodlands set pants missing pixels in some poses
-
Fixed an exception when the goal map of an action is removed
-
Fixed being able to press B on a gamepad any time to return to the last selected clothing in the character creator
-
Fixed a UI thread exception when uploading items to Steam workshop
-
Fixed memories not being deserialized with their runtime type, causing some memories to lose their data
API
-
Added various events to the RemoveTool
-
Recently failed actions now use the memory system
-
Hidden execution results now override non-hidden ones, allowing for objects to hide actions on them properly
Changed files in this update