At last the first update is here and it brings fouls, free kicks and penalties along with a number of bug fixes. For the moment I try to establish when a foul has been committed by a slide tackle (ie the ball has not been won cleanly and the player wasn't wiped-out first) and then a referee pop-up will appear and a free-kick or penalty is awarded.

Fouls can be turned off in the settings menu if you just want a free for all.

Major Bug fix:

Correct teams going through in cup competition when playing a 4 group to 8 team knock-out such as Euro 96.

Next Update

In the next update I will be introducing red & yellow cards which will impact cup & league tournaments that bit more and also add a referee style so that different refs may be more lenient than others and show this in the pre-match screen so you can tailor your playstyle accordingly.