UI art rework: In response to players' feedback about overly bright colors and a slightly chaotic ui, the art has undergone a minor rework. Returning to the original style can be achieved by turning off the [Low Contrast] and [Modified runics frame] options.

The icon runic art style has been improved. If you want the runic pictures to be more concise, you can enable the icon runic art style.

[Warlock] Kind has been changed from healing health to stealing health (that is, it will also deal an equal amount of damage), and it will also steal 1/2/3% of warlocks' max health.

A new runic, [Dragon Rider], has been added.

The number requirement for the kinds "Dragon" and "Knight" has changed from 2/4/5 to 2/4/6

The multiplication of the golden rune has been adjusted from 7/14/21/28 to 5/10/15/20.

Golden runes are too versatile. In the early stage, relying on the "Dragon Atlas" to quickly obtain golden runes is even more powerful. Its multiplier has decreased, but with the addition of the "Dragon Rider", the first-level golden runes can also be obtained more smoothly.

The increase of the Knight child node [Damage Reduction (King's Blessing)] has been raised from 1% per level to 2%.

Fixed a bug which previously caused the system to think that after dragging the equipment to empty place, clicking on the empty space could not close the right ui.

The feel of dragging runics has been optimized.