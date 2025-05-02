Friends of GC,

This new version, v1.0.3.0, adds Steam Lives and in-game Protection from Death Premiums; no online account required

You can now earn Lives native to Steam without any need for an external online account. You earn these Lives by killing Grendel, Mother and the Dragon in the various kingdom types. In an Intermediate Kingdom you earn one Life each for killing Grendel, Mother and the Dragon. In an Advanced Kingdom you earn three lives for killing Grendel and one life each for Mother and the Dragon. In a Tournament Kingdom you earn 20 lives for killing Grendel and five lives each for Mother and the Dragon.

You can use these Lives for payments for additional abilities on your thanes, or to play in Tournament Kingdom type kingdoms. You can also use lives to purchase in-game Protection from Death Premiums, either 1-day, 1-week or 1-month Protection from Death. No online account is required for these new in-game premiums.

If you have Lives, either Steam or online, then you will see a Premium button on the Settings tab of the game. Click on this button to trade lives for your choice of the in-game Protection from Death Premiums.

I hope you enjoy the new Steam Lives and in-game premiums, so you can enjoy more Grendel's Cave content without an online account. In the near future I am adding more exciting ways to earn lives with additional expanded game content. That is coming next, hopefully in the June release.

Have fun, and please, kill more monsters,

Beowulf