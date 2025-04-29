

Collect 1000 charred fragments on your Deathbringer, and you'll get 1 Charred Bone per hour, FOREVER!



Charred Bones give 1hr of Deathbringer Bones, based on the BONES/hr displayed in your AFK Gains.



View your Medallion Collection by assigning the Shiny Medallions to your attack bar! It's just like the Compass talent now, you gotta USE it!





Buy the limited-time Eternal Hunter bundle in the Gemshop to get your very own SPIRIT REINDEER PET!

The Reindeer is tradeable, so you can gift one to your friend AND keep yours! ːSmile_IdleOnː



• Collect 1000 charred bone Fragments on Deathbringer to unlock AFK bone collecting! Once unlocked, you will get 1 Charred Bone per HR of afk gains claimed on your Deathbringer, which each Charred Bone giving 1hr of Bones when used, similar to Aethermoons. The only difference will be that you use up the entire stack of Charred Bones at once, so you don't need to click 100s of times.

• View your Medallion collection by USING the Shiny Medallion talent on your Windwalker! Yes, you need to assign the Shiny Medallion talent to your attack bar, just like you do for Compass talent.



• Changed the "Shiny Medallions" talent to be an Active talent. When used, it shows which mobs you've collected medallions from, and which you havent! I'm repeating myself here, but for good reason, some people will still be confused by how to access the medallion collection! Unfortunately for you and me both, these people don't read patch notes so you'll have to help spread the word... maybe through pictures, or voice recordings?

• Aethermoons do NOT drop dust at your feet anymore. It just ADDS the dust STRAIGHT to your Compass, no fuss no sus.



• You can now only get 250 Tempest Weapon/Ring Drops while visiting a map, after which they will stop dropping. This is to prevent overnight AFK-ing from lagging due to having 1000s of unlootable weapon drops. NOTE: Stones and medallions WILL keep dropping always. If you want more Weapons/Rings to drop, simply leave and re-enter the map -- changing Servers will accomplish this too. I felt this would be a more convenient change than requiring the player to juggle between different loot filter options.

• Adjusted which mobs can and can't drop Medallions, and removed medallions that are now impossible to get from all players. Most notably, these include Bug Hive medallions.

• Adjusted how late-game tower defence works. Waves now auto-complete after 9999 seconds, however you CANT "save" unless all mobs are dead.



• Fixed Maestro crashing in World 4 town on Android!

• Fixed Wisdom monument's Memory Game crashing sometimes in latest version

• Fixed Reindeer signpost disappearing when swapping maps. It now functions just like Deathbringer Gravestone and Siegebreaker's Flag, where it 'follows' you as you move maps, but it does of course lose its current killcount.

• You can now find "Grass Element" Tempst Bows - the first one drops from Snelbies in World 2, and can also be found from mobs in World 4 and World 6.

• You can now find "Wind Element" Tempst Rings - the first one drops from Pincermin in World 2, and can also be found from mobs in World 4 and World 6.

• The 4th Anniversary inventory slot bag now properly applies to newly created characters. This will work retroactively, but you need to directly login with the newly created player who was missing the bag.

• Fixed an issue where two Gold Charms from Master II+ were missing from Ninja Drop Tables.



