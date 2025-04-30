Improvements :
- Villagers can no longer work to craft resources if the forge level is too low to store the resulting items in the inventory.
Bug Fixes :
-
Fixed an issue where villagers would not resume work after waking up from the night cycle.
-
Fixed a multiplayer bug where nightfall would not occur for non-host players.
-
Fixed an issue preventing the resale of a house, even if it didn’t lower the villager cap below the current population.
-
Fixed a bug where selling a building with the context menu open would leave a permanent red X on screen (residual image).
Changed files in this update