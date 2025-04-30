 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18284920 Edited 1 May 2025 – 03:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements :

  • Villagers can no longer work to craft resources if the forge level is too low to store the resulting items in the inventory.

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed an issue where villagers would not resume work after waking up from the night cycle.

  • Fixed a multiplayer bug where nightfall would not occur for non-host players.

  • Fixed an issue preventing the resale of a house, even if it didn’t lower the villager cap below the current population.

  • Fixed a bug where selling a building with the context menu open would leave a permanent red X on screen (residual image).

