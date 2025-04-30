Our April Update is here! This update brings Colored Keys to the game as well as full controller support! We also have some other enhancements and bug fixes, check out the notes below for more details.
New Features
-
Colored Keys and Locks - We added Red, Blue, and Green keys to the game as well as similarly colored locks and Key Blocks! Now you have even greater control when designer your dungeon and granting access to different rooms
-
Key Block Linking - We added the ability to link from a Key Block! Now when a Key Block is unlocked and destroyed, a link can trigger
-
Linking to Tree - We added the ability to link to the Large Tree and Dead Large Tree. Linking to it makes it shake and drop its item.
-
Linking from Tree - We also added the ability to link from the Large Tree and Dead Large Tree. This link will trigger when the tree shakes. You can shake the tree more than once to keep triggering the link. Reminder that Bombs and Scuttleswine both shake trees!
Controller Support
-
Full Controller Support - We updated our plugin and added the following enhancements
-
Connect/Disconnect Warning - An on-screen popup warns you when a controller connects or disconnects
-
Game Pauses on Disconnect - If an actively used controller disconnects the game will now pause
-
Broader Controller Support - We updated our plugin to support more controller types. Let us know if your favorite controller still needs to be supported!
-
Proper Startup Initialization - Previously we weren't properly initializing our controller plugin which was leading to inconsistent success with controller usage
-
Descriptive Controller Names - The controller names in the Settings menu are now more descriptive when using Steam input
-
On-Screen Keyboard - An on-screen keyboard now appears when selecting an input field while in Steam's Big Picture mode. This also works with Steam Deck!
-
Multi-Controller Menu Navigation - Any connected controller can now be used for menus and build mode (previously only player 1 could control the cursor)
-
Double Cursor Bug - Fixed issue where occasionally both hardware and virtual cursors are shown
-
Ammo Selection Bug - Fixed Starting Equipment ammo selection not showing for controllers
Bug Fixes and Enhancements
-
Room Corner Arrows now properly align - When all four corners of four rooms met one of them was a little unaligned
-
Repainting Bug - Fixed a bug where repainting over an object would affect what Group it was in
-
Mod.io Bug - Fixed a mod.io error when playing dungeons from Online Dungeons
-
Shield Bug - Fixed a bug where using the Shield caused errant button prompt pop-ups
-
MTO Bug - Fixed bug related to moving multi-tile long objects onto other objects
-
Group Menu - The Group Menu now updates properly when hitting undo to remove an object from a group
-
Well bug - Fixed an issue where the player would fall into a pit after using a Well instead of spawning on a safe adjacent tile
-
Rugs under Inner Walls - Fixed rugs and interior walls not playing nice together
-
Search Results - Fixed search results not displaying correctly when returning to online dungeons after/while playing a dungeon
-
Triangle Block Undo Bug - Fixed an issue where the Triangle Block rotations were not saved when using the rotate button, leading to issues with undo history after that
-
Scuttleswine - Scuttleswine no longer shakes the screen when knocked into a wall
-
Starting Equipment Weapon Slot Bug - Fixed an issue where the weapon slot window allowed the player to interact with the dungeon behind it
-
Button Prompt Bubble Expanded - The Button Prompt Bubble (above doors, chests, signs, etc.) now expands to fit the full name of the key the player needs to press to interact
-
Button Prompt Bubble Position - We also moved the Button Prompt Bubble to appear closer to the lock and it no longer rotates sideways for left/right facing doors for better readability
-
Max Ammo Bug - Fixed a bug where the ammo set in the Starting Equipment window was carrying over between building different dungeons
Audio
-
Startup Sequence - Fixed an issue where game audio sometimes did not start
-
Flying Razor Trap - Added SFX to the Flying Razor Trap propellers
-
Multiplayer Checkpoint - Fixed a bug where the Activate Checkpoint SFX was not playing for each player
-
Snap Trap - Fixed an issue where deleting the Snap Trap in build mode was not playing its dying SFX
We can't wait to see how you'll use the Colored Keys in your dungeons. Thanks for your continued support as we stay hard at work bringing more content to the game!
