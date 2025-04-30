Our April Update is here! This update brings Colored Keys to the game as well as full controller support! We also have some other enhancements and bug fixes, check out the notes below for more details.

Linking from Tree - We also added the ability to link from the Large Tree and Dead Large Tree. This link will trigger when the tree shakes. You can shake the tree more than once to keep triggering the link. Reminder that Bombs and Scuttleswine both shake trees!

Linking to Tree - We added the ability to link to the Large Tree and Dead Large Tree. Linking to it makes it shake and drop its item.

Key Block Linking - We added the ability to link from a Key Block! Now when a Key Block is unlocked and destroyed, a link can trigger

Colored Keys and Locks - We added Red, Blue, and Green keys to the game as well as similarly colored locks and Key Blocks! Now you have even greater control when designer your dungeon and granting access to different rooms

Double Cursor Bug - Fixed issue where occasionally both hardware and virtual cursors are shown

Multi-Controller Menu Navigation - Any connected controller can now be used for menus and build mode (previously only player 1 could control the cursor)

On-Screen Keyboard - An on-screen keyboard now appears when selecting an input field while in Steam's Big Picture mode. This also works with Steam Deck!

Descriptive Controller Names - The controller names in the Settings menu are now more descriptive when using Steam input

Proper Startup Initialization - Previously we weren't properly initializing our controller plugin which was leading to inconsistent success with controller usage

Broader Controller Support - We updated our plugin to support more controller types. Let us know if your favorite controller still needs to be supported!

Game Pauses on Disconnect - If an actively used controller disconnects the game will now pause

Connect/Disconnect Warning - An on-screen popup warns you when a controller connects or disconnects

Full Controller Support - We updated our plugin and added the following enhancements

Room Corner Arrows now properly align - When all four corners of four rooms met one of them was a little unaligned

Repainting Bug - Fixed a bug where repainting over an object would affect what Group it was in

Mod.io Bug - Fixed a mod.io error when playing dungeons from Online Dungeons

Shield Bug - Fixed a bug where using the Shield caused errant button prompt pop-ups

MTO Bug - Fixed bug related to moving multi-tile long objects onto other objects

Group Menu - The Group Menu now updates properly when hitting undo to remove an object from a group

Well bug - Fixed an issue where the player would fall into a pit after using a Well instead of spawning on a safe adjacent tile

Rugs under Inner Walls - Fixed rugs and interior walls not playing nice together

Search Results - Fixed search results not displaying correctly when returning to online dungeons after/while playing a dungeon

Triangle Block Undo Bug - Fixed an issue where the Triangle Block rotations were not saved when using the rotate button, leading to issues with undo history after that

Scuttleswine - Scuttleswine no longer shakes the screen when knocked into a wall

Starting Equipment Weapon Slot Bug - Fixed an issue where the weapon slot window allowed the player to interact with the dungeon behind it

Button Prompt Bubble Expanded - The Button Prompt Bubble (above doors, chests, signs, etc.) now expands to fit the full name of the key the player needs to press to interact

Button Prompt Bubble Position - We also moved the Button Prompt Bubble to appear closer to the lock and it no longer rotates sideways for left/right facing doors for better readability