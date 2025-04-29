 Skip to content

Major 29 April 2025 Build 18284687 Edited 30 April 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This includes the levels 1-6 and most of their backgrounds. does not include some of the boss backgrounds and the extras section and the 2 extra levels.

For the export changed it to using this godoboy extension and template and it only there wasn't a mac export so now there is only linux and windows export versions. Can just download the rom file or play on the browser if on mac.

  • For Context there was a small kickstarter to overhaul the backgrounds in the game. When i put it on steam in January it only had the first 2 levels done. Now it is all 6

  • Credit to Artist Michirin for excellent work!: https://michirin.itch.io/

  • And to the ks backers small community of 6 backers ty for support.

