This includes the levels 1-6 and most of their backgrounds. does not include some of the boss backgrounds and the extras section and the 2 extra levels.
For the export changed it to using this godoboy extension and template and it only there wasn't a mac export so now there is only linux and windows export versions. Can just download the rom file or play on the browser if on mac.
For Context there was a small kickstarter to overhaul the backgrounds in the game. When i put it on steam in January it only had the first 2 levels done. Now it is all 6
Credit to Artist Michirin for excellent work!: https://michirin.itch.io/
And to the ks backers small community of 6 backers ty for support.