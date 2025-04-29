Hey everyone its been a while since I last released "Mystic Gals". Its been a wild ride to get to this point, but hey that is the nature of game development. Anyhow this update address some pacing issues I had with the game. 1) Speed Up Card Battles 2) Added teleports to loot dungeon entrances.**3)New Battle Card Portals available in Main Story Dungeons.**
Quick Summary:
[b]1: Speed Up Card Battles
2: Added Teleports to Loot Dungeons
3: Added a transition system for Cards and Top Down Battle System.
4:Fixed Bugs that aid to overall experiences.[/b
Anyhow I really want to thank you for taking the time to play the game. It really means a lot and I hope to continue to make more updates/games in the future.
:)
Changed files in this update