29 April 2025 Build 18284643 Edited 29 April 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone its been a while since I last released "Mystic Gals". Its been a wild ride to get to this point, but hey that is the nature of game development. Anyhow this update address some pacing issues I had with the game. 1) Speed Up Card Battles 2) Added teleports to loot dungeon entrances.**3)New Battle Card Portals available in Main Story Dungeons.**

Quick Summary:
[b]1: Speed Up Card Battles
2: Added Teleports to Loot Dungeons
3: Added a transition system for Cards and Top Down Battle System.
4:Fixed Bugs that aid to overall experiences.[/b

Anyhow I really want to thank you for taking the time to play the game. It really means a lot and I hope to continue to make more updates/games in the future.

:)

