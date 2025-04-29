Hey everyone its been a while since I last released "Mystic Gals". Its been a wild ride to get to this point, but hey that is the nature of game development. Anyhow this update address some pacing issues I had with the game. 1) Speed Up Card Battles 2) Added teleports to loot dungeon entrances.**3)New Battle Card Portals available in Main Story Dungeons.**

Quick Summary:

[b]1: Speed Up Card Battles

2: Added Teleports to Loot Dungeons

3: Added a transition system for Cards and Top Down Battle System.

4:Fixed Bugs that aid to overall experiences.[/b

Anyhow I really want to thank you for taking the time to play the game. It really means a lot and I hope to continue to make more updates/games in the future.

:)