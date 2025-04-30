 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18284563 Edited 30 April 2025 – 08:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks, we've deployed a small hotfix update focused on bug fixes for painting mechanics, dialogue progression, graphics rendering, and gamepad inputs.

Changelog

  • Fixed an issue where the hand holding the Paint Bucket would sometimes remain in the “holding” state after painting a message.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed messages to be painted on surfaces where it should not be possible.

  • Fixed an issue where certain dialogue with administrators in Gehenna would not progress under specific conditions.

  • Fixed a graphical bug that caused flashing polygons on water surfaces when using certain AMD graphics cards.

  • Fixed various issues with gamepad key icons appearing incorrectly in input prompts.

  • Fixed several sensitivity issues when navigating menus and settings using a gamepad.

  • Fixed multiple issues related to Chinese, Japanese and Korean font rendering.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2806641
  • Loading history…
