Hey folks, we've deployed a small hotfix update focused on bug fixes for painting mechanics, dialogue progression, graphics rendering, and gamepad inputs.
Changelog
-
Fixed an issue where the hand holding the Paint Bucket would sometimes remain in the “holding” state after painting a message.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed messages to be painted on surfaces where it should not be possible.
-
Fixed an issue where certain dialogue with administrators in Gehenna would not progress under specific conditions.
-
Fixed a graphical bug that caused flashing polygons on water surfaces when using certain AMD graphics cards.
-
Fixed various issues with gamepad key icons appearing incorrectly in input prompts.
-
Fixed several sensitivity issues when navigating menus and settings using a gamepad.
-
Fixed multiple issues related to Chinese, Japanese and Korean font rendering.
