Hey folks, we've deployed a small hotfix update focused on bug fixes for painting mechanics, dialogue progression, graphics rendering, and gamepad inputs.

Fixed an issue where the hand holding the Paint Bucket would sometimes remain in the “holding” state after painting a message.

Fixed a bug that allowed messages to be painted on surfaces where it should not be possible.

Fixed an issue where certain dialogue with administrators in Gehenna would not progress under specific conditions.

Fixed a graphical bug that caused flashing polygons on water surfaces when using certain AMD graphics cards.

Fixed various issues with gamepad key icons appearing incorrectly in input prompts.

Fixed several sensitivity issues when navigating menus and settings using a gamepad.