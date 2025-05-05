Trees no longer take damage from spores nor absorb spores as a result of taking pollution damage.

Gleba wetlands, lowlands, and water tiles now absorb 3 times as many spores as other tiles.

Changed piercing ammo recipe to be cheaper.

Added info about not being able to set recipe based on surface condition when parametrising blueprint. https://forums.factorio.com/123512

Allowed setting blueprint parametetrisation ingredient of by pepetted parameter. https://forums.factorio.com/121422

Changed asteroid spawning to be consistent regardless of what other game things are happening. https://forums.factorio.com/127656

Fixed "<user> has paused the game" box moving outside the screen when opening the menu. https://forums.factorio.com/114143

Fixed "<user> has paused the game" box sometimes appearing outside the screen when pausing the game.

Fixed Beacon transmission strength graph duplicate number on some scales. https://forums.factorio.com/118259

Fixed Controller settings section in the Controls settings window not behaving correctly during search.

Fixed GUI layout issues with relative GUIs when nesting widgets. https://forums.factorio.com/127900

Fixed Spoilage from section is included in merged recipe/item entries of factoriopedia. https://forums.factorio.com/125996

Fixed Undo after overbuilding existing entities with blueprint parametrised blueprint. https://forums.factorio.com/124612

Fixed a consistency crash when disconnecting rolling stock and modifying the train in the same tick through Lua. https://forums.factorio.com/127506

Fixed a crash on saving when blueprint was made out of a train that contains a non temporary rail target. https://forums.factorio.com/119656

Fixed a crash when a space platform in orbit is teleported to a distant connection by a script.

Fixed a crash when clicking on a new tip popup while being dead. https://forums.factorio.com/127440

Fixed a crash when corpse animations aren't defined correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/127916

Fixed a crash when drawing combinator with activity_led_sprites missing. https://forums.factorio.com/127661

Fixed a crash when fast-replacing a train stop ghost with mods listening to 'on_entity_color_changed' event. https://forums.factorio.com/127869

Fixed a crash when hovering blueprints pasted into chat. https://forums.factorio.com/128059

Fixed a crash when migrating some mods with assembling machines that have control behaviors. https://forums.factorio.com/127793

Fixed a crash when on_player_setup_blueprint errors. https://forums.factorio.com/127064

Fixed a crash when preparing undo/redo camera for tiles which are on a deleted chunk. https://forums.factorio.com/127876

Fixed a crash when removing modded cargo pods through mod removal. https://forums.factorio.com/127757

Fixed a crash when rendering a modded pipe that has multiple connections facing the same direction. https://forums.factorio.com/128399

Fixed a crash when reordering empty filters in asteroid collector. https://forums.factorio.com/128286

Fixed a crash when robot orders are invalidated while finishing another order. https://forums.factorio.com/128387

Fixed a crash when script tries to set deconstruction planner's entity filter to contain only quality condition. https://forums.factorio.com/127716

Fixed a crash when setting resource_patch_search_radius to 0. https://forums.factorio.com/127907

Fixed a crash when some tile sprites end up with zero size due to scaling. https://forums.factorio.com/128344

Fixed a crash when trying to open the logistics GUI while dead. https://forums.factorio.com/127693

Fixed a crash with rocket flying sound after a failed audio device switch.

Fixed a custom GUI layout issue. https://forums.factorio.com/128385

Fixed a desync related to demolishers. https://forums.factorio.com/127560

Fixed a performance issue with lightning on explored planets. https://forums.factorio.com/127611

Fixed a potential stutter when stopping a variable music track. https://forums.factorio.com/127454

Fixed a sound instance leak when closing machine GUIs with playing sound accents. https://forums.factorio.com/127889

Fixed accumulator charge/discharge emission sprite being misaligned. https://forums.factorio.com/128113

Fixed achievement GUI progress not being updated after an achievement was completed. https://forums.factorio.com/122821

Fixed alert icons could persist after changing surfaces. https://forums.factorio.com/121200

Fixed assembler insertion margins were not correctly accounting for max inserter hand in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/127884

Fixed asteroids not getting destroyed when they collided with the platform and had zero relative velocity while the platform was moving.

Fixed asteroids sometimes getting destroyed when platform speed was negative.

Fixed black lines on some entities when "alt-mode" is enabled when using Metal graphics backend.

Fixed blood particle tint being ignored in Lua. https://forums.factorio.com/127585

Fixed blueprint library small slots view had extra empty space. https://forums.factorio.com/127392

Fixed building preview of blueprint with locomotives could show them in wrong orientation when blueprint is rotated in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/122643

Fixed burner spidertron would keep moving indefinitely after running out of fuel. https://forums.factorio.com/128126

Fixed changing deconstruction planner entity and tile filters by script would not replace all filters. https://forums.factorio.com/127720

Fixed clicking a station label in the train GUI would not open map at the expected train stop. https://forums.factorio.com/107757

Fixed consistency issue related to importing blueprint strings where assembler is given a recipe it cannot craft. https://forums.factorio.com/127707

Fixed constant combinators were clamping total values from logistic sections when they should wrap around. https://forums.factorio.com/128129

Fixed copying from space platforms did not count and preview platform tiles. https://forums.factorio.com/124874

Fixed count of trains in group was not updating when adding other trains to group by copy settings. https://forums.factorio.com/122645

Fixed crash related to boilers when configured to output fluid with lower temperature than default temperature of output fluid. https://forums.factorio.com/124071

Fixed crash that could occur when using the Metal graphics backend with texture streaming enabled.

Fixed crash that could randomly occur when using Metal graphics backend.

Fixed custom minimap widget would not restore zoom after save-load, would ignore zoom given during creation and would change zoom incorrectly when writing to zoom. https://forums.factorio.com/127590

Fixed cutting both tile ghosts and non-(tile ghost) entities would remove the tile ghosts, despite not include them in resulting BP. https://forums.factorio.com/127588

Fixed decider's output constant was not covered by parametrisation. https://forums.factorio.com/127695

Fixed deconstruction planner with tile filter would not mark for deconstruction hidden tiles matching filter if there is a non-matching tile marked for deconstruction covering them. https://forums.factorio.com/127727

Fixed display panel chart tags having different sprite layering than regular map tags. https://forums.factorio.com/127174

Fixed display panel not updating rendered text after parametrisation. https://forums.factorio.com/127694

Fixed edit interrupt GUI closing the wait conditions and choose station windows spuriously. https://forums.factorio.com/118361

Fixed expected resources were rounded down in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/127787

Fixed fluid box compound was not respecting max pipeline extent value of the original fluid boxes. https://forums.factorio.com/128123

Fixed freeplay description was changing to space age freeplay even if space-age mod was not enabled. https://forums.factorio.com/127215

Fixed generator equipment item tooltip ignoring fuel consumption efficiency. https://forums.factorio.com/127280

Fixed ghost (non-superforced) rotated fast replace of some fast replaceable entities that have rotation constrains after placement. https://forums.factorio.com/100956

Fixed importing upgrade planner string would not preserve fuel mappers. https://forums.factorio.com/127742

Fixed in some cases a locomotive could be fueled even if the train was already on the way but not yet moving. https://forums.factorio.com/123930

Fixed inconsistent display of rich text icons in tooltips. https://forums.factorio.com/125254

Fixed inserters would detach from valid pickup targets if they have no inventory. https://forums.factorio.com/127774

Fixed issue with merging fluid/recipe where there are more result products. https://forums.factorio.com/128120

Fixed it was not possible to configure infinity cargo wagon infinity filters in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/127743

Fixed it was not possible to use more than 6 recipe ingredients in blueprint parametrisation formulas. https://forums.factorio.com/127748

Fixed labs with drain multiplier taking too long to drain final fraction of science packs. https://forums.factorio.com/128097

Fixed latency hiding when dragging remote remote view with the cursor while the server is running more slowly than clients. https://forums.factorio.com/122891

Fixed locomotive GUI formatting for trains with many fuel slots. https://forums.factorio.com/104682

Fixed locomotive stop trigger being triggered repeatedly when hitting a disabled gate. https://forums.factorio.com/126778

Fixed logistic group multiplier was not visible with long group names. https://forums.factorio.com/124233

Fixed manually changing upgrade target of entity was not covered by undo. https://forums.factorio.com/126895

Fixed missing achievement mentions for the new restrictions in map gen settings.

Fixed mods adding many planets would cause the map generator GUI to not layout nicely. https://forums.factorio.com/123043

Fixed module slots configured in upgrade planner would not preserve positions when exported to a string. https://forums.factorio.com/127742

Fixed not being able to mute sound category by clicking its label. https://forums.factorio.com/127332

Fixed particles being updated twice when they moved to a new chunk. https://forums.factorio.com/127063

Fixed pinned achievement cards stretching when multiplayer infoboxes are present. https://forums.factorio.com/126269

Fixed platforms list not updating after platform was renamed. https://forums.factorio.com/127666

Fixed potential crash when drawing an entity in the GUI at scale 0. https://forums.factorio.com/127734

Fixed pretty print for LuaPlayer was showing wrong index. https://forums.factorio.com/127786

Fixed production score script error when encountering recipe products of type "research-progress". https://forums.factorio.com/125973

Fixed programmable speaker alert quality wasn't shown in the alert slot. https://forums.factorio.com/117363

Fixed programmable speaker alerts would not update to show on map when alert was active. https://forums.factorio.com/121470

Fixed rail variants can now be accessed with alt click in factoriopedia. https://forums.factorio.com/127867

Fixed recipe raw for some gleba recipes would use some unexpected recipes to obtain spoilage. https://forums.factorio.com/123147

Fixed recipe tooltips not showing intermediate ingredients as craftable (orange) when those intermediate recipes create extra products. https://forums.factorio.com/105658

Fixed renaming all logistic points in a logistic group would delete the old group if the new group already existed. https://forums.factorio.com/127190

Fixed rich text chat tooltips not disappearing when opening the menu. https://forums.factorio.com/108191

Fixed rich text chat tooltips showing when hovering below the chat with chat messages with multiple lines.

Fixed rocket target GUI was showing platforms unsorted. https://forums.factorio.com/127668

Fixed schedule GUI station buttons not updating correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/116283

Fixed shotgun damage tooltip not showing parenthesis. https://forums.factorio.com/114190

Fixed some icons were not collected for galaxy of fame uploads. https://forums.factorio.com/125306

Fixed space platform schedule was not updating logical operator when changed by other players. https://forums.factorio.com/126828

Fixed that Bioflux and Yumako would heal vehicles. https://forums.factorio.com/126875

Fixed that Ctrl+Click on empty equipment grid slot in remote view behaved unexpectedly. https://forums.factorio.com/127251

Fixed that CustomGuiSlider did not respect the discrete slider value when changing the minimum and maximum values. https://forums.factorio.com/125815

Fixed that Factoriopedia would not fully respect the relative ordering between different object types. https://forums.factorio.com/127979

Fixed that LuaDefines::logistic_member_index was missing some values. https://forums.factorio.com/127259

Fixed that LuaSchedule::add_record() ignored created_by_interrupt. https://forums.factorio.com/128066

Fixed that a decal covered by a tile would still play its walking sound. https://forums.factorio.com/127536

Fixed that arriving platforms sent the wrong old state to on_space_platform_changed_state event. https://forums.factorio.com/128352

Fixed that blueprint parameter item which was named but not configured to be parametrised became parametrised after export/import through blueprint string. https://forums.factorio.com/121238

Fixed that blueprint parametrisation of combination of recipe + item didn't apply the recipe limitation based on crafting machine it appears in. https://forums.factorio.com/121013

Fixed that building trains would remove train ghosts on other rail elevations. https://forums.factorio.com/128025

Fixed that building underground belts and underground pipes would not show an error flying text. https://forums.factorio.com/121145

Fixed that building walls would remove unrelated ghosts in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/121124

Fixed that canceling cliff deconstruction could break cliff deconstruction. https://forums.factorio.com/127640

Fixed that changing enemy expansion settings didn't update the enemy expansion map. https://forums.factorio.com/113349

Fixed that changing quality in some select-GUIs would reset the count. https://forums.factorio.com/123929

Fixed that changing the minimum value of a logistic request through moving the maximum slider did not work correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/124659

Fixed that changing the requested item in space platform hubs would only visually update the max amount. https://forums.factorio.com/122834

Fixed that choose elem button filters did not handle migrations at all. https://forums.factorio.com/127652

Fixed that combining negative logistic filters with positive ones did not work correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/127246

Fixed that confirming icon selection in the save game dialog name editing confirmed the save dialog instead of the icon selection. https://forums.factorio.com/122917

Fixed that creating a rich text tag by deleting a character would not move the text cursor from the middle of the tag. https://forums.factorio.com/102851

Fixed that deconstruction jobs didn't properly distribute tasks to closer robots. https://forums.factorio.com/116875

Fixed that deleting items through the map editor didn't clear request proxies. https://forums.factorio.com/127164

Fixed that drag building an underneathie would show a flying text whenever the cursor went over an obstacle.

Fixed that entity quality conditions when rendering blueprints would render behind the entity. https://forums.factorio.com/127724

Fixed that frozen rocket silos could block non-frozen silos from launching. https://forums.factorio.com/128006

Fixed that galaxy of fame wasn't available when player died after winning the game. https://forums.factorio.com/122394

Fixed that highlighting robots in the logistic networks GUI excluded requested robots. https://forums.factorio.com/126621

Fixed that indestructible entities on the space platform could consume asteroid damage before other entities on the same tile.

Fixed that inserters could get stuck inserting items if the item spoiled into one of the crafting machines current recipe ingredients. https://forums.factorio.com/127583

Fixed that installing modules with an upgrade planner or manually via fast-transfer wouldn't work if modules or module requests already existed in the entity. https://forums.factorio.com/117838

Fixed that instant tooltips could block the game-over screen. https://forums.factorio.com/128122

Fixed that it was possible to rotate blueprint with thrusters. https://forums.factorio.com/125242

Fixed that it was possible to start another blueprint build while parametrisation was in progress. https://forums.factorio.com/120531

Fixed that linked belt fast-replace didn't change the direction. https://forums.factorio.com/121508

Fixed that locale pluralization did not work with SI-prefixed numbers.

Fixed that logistic section multipliers rounded differently in some places. https://forums.factorio.com/125226

Fixed that lower pollution absorption disabled some achievements (instead of the higher one).

Fixed that manually filed rocket silos wouldn't launch correctly when multiple platforms requested the same item. https://forums.factorio.com/128447

Fixed that manually placing a real entity on a ghost didn't set item requests properly. https://forums.factorio.com/127575

Fixed that modded miniature spidertrons could get stuck when something is built underneath their legs. https://forums.factorio.com/119004

Fixed that modifying logistic requests in groups on planets would reset import-from. https://forums.factorio.com/119455

Fixed that modifying the group schedule of trains would cause other trains in the group to switch to automatic mode. https://forums.factorio.com/128173

Fixed that module upgrade requests could get cut short depending on the module inventory size of the original entity. https://forums.factorio.com/119941

Fixed that module upgrades could not be cancelled with an upgrade planner. https://forums.factorio.com/122766

Fixed that module upgrades used the original entity's "allowed effects" restrictions instead of the upgrade target's. https://forums.factorio.com/119941

Fixed that module upgrades, installations, and removals via upgrade planner didn't work if the entity already had existing delivery or removal requests in another inventory.

Fixed that overbuilding train with parametrised blueprint didn't apply the parametrisation on the schedule of the existing train. https://forums.factorio.com/126136

Fixed that picking rocket parts signal by pipette picked the item version of the signal, which wasn't compatible with the recipe version of the signal.

Fixed that pipette on resource entities would put the burner drill circuit signal in the cursor. https://forums.factorio.com/127988

Fixed that pipette while in the train fuel tab would put a ghost item in the cursor. https://forums.factorio.com/125090

Fixed that pipetting parameter in cheat mode generated parameter item.

Fixed that pressing alt while selecting blueprint contents confirmed the selection. https://forums.factorio.com/119511

Fixed that pushing fluid away into a double-buffered fluidbox would push fluid into the internal buffer instead of the segment. https://forums.factorio.com/127305

Fixed that quality tooltips showed the wrong value in crafting machines in modded cases. https://forums.factorio.com/125513

Fixed that reading orbital requests would generate negative signals in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/121003

Fixed that rearranging infinity filters could cause buttons to edit the wrong filters. https://forums.factorio.com/128189

Fixed that recipe hover highlights didn't work correctly when driving vehicles. https://forums.factorio.com/124215

Fixed that recipe item order changes would cause items to be removed in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/128105

Fixed that recipes using result_is_always_fresh would start spoiling at the tick crafting started instead of the tick crafting finished. https://forums.factorio.com/128341

Fixed that remote equipment removal couldn't be cancelled. https://forums.factorio.com/123069

Fixed that remote view could not interact with blueprint books in the character inventory. https://forums.factorio.com/117944

Fixed that remote view could not order removal of items from the assembling machine dump inventory. https://forums.factorio.com/126802

Fixed that robot upgrade jobs weren't evenly distributed. https://forums.factorio.com/125704

Fixed that searching in inventories did not search quality names. https://forums.factorio.com/127826

Fixed that selecting parameter when only the base value is possible to change (the blueprint contains the item in other than normal quality), the select list actually offered quality selection and discarded it, instead of not even offering the quality selection. https://forums.factorio.com/121844

Fixed that selecting rocket part during blueprint parametrisation created incompatibile station name. https://forums.factorio.com/121079

Fixed that self-recycling recipes were generated for parameters.

Fixed that setting fluids on a FluidBox via Lua would give fluids to ghost entities, which would cause a consistency check failure. https://forums.factorio.com/127733

Fixed that signal pipette did not work for fluids, and some other GUI elements. https://forums.factorio.com/120416

Fixed that smart belt dragging would not revive ghost underground belts at the end of a gap. https://forums.factorio.com/118408

Fixed that some tile types on Gleba were not absorbing spores.

Fixed that space platform name wasn't parametrisable by blueprint.

Fixed that space platform schedule wasn't properly affected by during blueprint parametrisation. https://forums.factorio.com/124305

Fixed that the achievements checks of map startup difficulty settings didn't check for pollution, expansion settings, starting area and trees.

Fixed that the build preview and rolling stock final position did not match in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/126883

Fixed that the burner generator prototype type did not report its max consumption correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/127140

Fixed that the confirm hotkey did not confirm-resume when in the map editor. https://forums.factorio.com/122737

Fixed that the invalidation of the achievement "Keeping your hands clean" wasn't properly saved on a headless server. https://forums.factorio.com/118168

Fixed that the last-shown mod thumbnail would remain when the mod info pane was cleared. https://forums.factorio.com/126193

Fixed that the map editor extra-settings GUI did not work correctly for ghosts. https://forums.factorio.com/127809

Fixed that the map view train shortcut info was shown when zoomed in even though it didn't apply when zoomed in. https://forums.factorio.com/123075

Fixed that the missing-equipment message when copying spidertron equipment overlapped. https://forums.factorio.com/128306

Fixed that the mod manager update table styling would break when mods were updating. https://forums.factorio.com/117713

Fixed that the recipe productivity locale was in space age instead of core. https://forums.factorio.com/127938

Fixed that the space platform hub full alert didn't persist in some situations. https://forums.factorio.com/127058

Fixed that the train control hint window was showing in remote view of other surfaces. https://forums.factorio.com/118902

Fixed that trees on Gleba were taking damage from and absorbing spores. https://forums.factorio.com/123472

Fixed that trying to move the upper limit on double-slider GUI elements could sometimes change the lower limit even when nothing actually changed. https://forums.factorio.com/119015

Fixed that turrets could get stuck shooting at the wrong location when target-leading fast targets. https://forums.factorio.com/127650

Fixed that undo when in the Map Editor and having instant-blueprint-building enabled didn't always work with elevated rails. https://forums.factorio.com/128280

Fixed that undoing a fast replace would not restore wires. https://forums.factorio.com/117356

Fixed that upgrading or manually fast-replacing any entity would clear any pending item delivery or removal requests. https://forums.factorio.com/122943