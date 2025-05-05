 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18284530 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing

  • Changed piercing ammo recipe to be cheaper.

  • Gleba wetlands, lowlands, and water tiles now absorb 3 times as many spores as other tiles.

  • Trees no longer take damage from spores nor absorb spores as a result of taking pollution damage.

Bugfixes

Changes

  • Added a confirm dialog informing about which achievements will be disabled with the current map settings when starting a new game.

  • All parameters can potentially generate the stack size, crafting time, rocket capacity and ingredient count as long as they are mapped to id which is a recipe.

  • Atomic bomb now blasts planet-appropriate holes into the terrain of the planet if the terrain is floating on a fluid: Ammoniacal ocean for Aquilo, Lava for Vulcanus. It also destroys space platform tiles.

  • Cargo landing pad does not draw inventory contents in alt mode.

  • Changed pipette to always select normal quality items when pipetting a tile. https://forums.factorio.com/126506

  • Changed the blueprint parametrisation logic related to quality. Before, whenever anything other than normal quality was used with parameters, the quality was always taken from the blueprint, and only the core id was parametrised. Now, this only happens when more than 1 quality with the same id is present instead.

  • Creating a rich text tag will move the text cursor to the end of the tag, not the beginning.

  • Decider combinator condition which contains parameter evaluated to nothing (non-existent ingredient) when building blueprint is deleted instead of kept empty. https://forums.factorio.com/118455

  • Improve relative vehicle driving with gamepad in multiplayer, especially when shooting.

  • Included priority and train limit of train stop into blueprint parametrisation.

  • Lowered volume of cargo wagon and beacon open/close GUI sounds. https://forums.factorio.com/127908

  • New achievement limitations won't affect saves started before the version 2.0.45.

  • Reduced volume and pitch of recycler loop and railgun turret shot sounds. https://forums.factorio.com/128024

  • Renamed controller vehicle driving modes from "relative" to "heading" and from "absolute" to "steering".

  • Some achievements are also disabled when Gleba enemies are set to be lower.

  • The "Tags" map overlay setting now also toggles display panel tags. https://forums.factorio.com/127174

  • When the blueprint is being parametrised and "Show all items in selection list" interface option is selected, all (even locked) recipes are presented. https://forums.factorio.com/122496

  • [space-age] Changed rocket part recipe position in the signal selection to be next to the rocket silo instead of intermediates.

Graphics

  • Added Metal graphics backend for Apple devices.

  • Added graphics for frozen stone path.

  • Added new particle effects for mining or destroying Gleba plants and fungi.

  • Added new recipe icons for molten metals from ore and reworked existing icons related to molten metals and lava. https://forums.factorio.com/118474

  • Added some new Gleba decorative variants for Nerve roots.

  • Changed items to stop drawing health and spoilage bars when the player is zoomed too far out. https://forums.factorio.com/125880

  • Changed the north edge of all pipe graphics to include an arch to prevent tiling issues in specific cases.

  • Improved visibility and looks of Fulgora cliffs.

  • Improved water/land visibility on Gleba by masking decals over water, changing terrain and water colors, and adding a water edge foam effect.

Gui

Minor Features

  • Added "planets" and "character" tags to the mod portal explore pane.

  • Added Space Age expansion filter to the mod portal explore pane.

  • Added filter support to burner fuel inventories.

  • Added heading car driving option for keyboard input method. Pressing in a direction will make vehicles automatically turn and accelerate to that side of the screen.

  • Added support for volume and speed activity matching for persistent working sounds.

  • Cars and tanks will automatically snap to one of the 8 major directions if within a few degrees.

  • Equipment grid GUIs have improved click-and-drag support. In addition to installing equipment, you can now click and drag to pick up, transfer, and fast-replace equipment.

  • Items manually inserted or removed from space platform dump inventory will always reset drop cooldown to two seconds. This should make manual interactions more responsive and intuitive. https://forums.factorio.com/127709

  • Mod portal search results and mod info will show whether they require the Space Age expansion.

  • Tall tooltips when attached to the right side of the screen can be scrolled (by default shift + scroll).

  • The swap-players command can now handle basic remote view and players in space platform hubs.

Modding

  • Added AirbornePollutantPrototype::damages_trees.

  • Added CarPrototype::rotation_snap_angle

  • Added FusionReactorPrototype::target_temperature.

  • Added MiningDrillPrototype::uses_force_mining_productivity_bonus.

  • Added PumpPrototype::flow_scaling.

  • Added RocketSiloPrototype::can_launch_without_landing_pads.

  • Added collision-layer out_of_map for out-of-map tiles.

  • Decals now support draw_as_light and draw_as_glow.

  • Fluid boxes with diagonal connections now throw a prototype error.

  • Instead of "enemy-bases" autoplace control being hardcoded to be the one to affect achievements, achievements are now affected by any autoplace controls with the new property related_to_fight_achievements.

  • [space-age] Decals can now be masked by water if their layer is above UtilityConstants::capture_water_mask_at_layer, the tile effect has a lightmap_alpha of less than 1, and the decal has opacity_over_water less than 1. This is currently requires Space Age as the effect is not supported on Switch.

Scripting

  • Added LuaControl::close_factoriopedia_gui().

  • Added LuaControl::open_factoriopedia_gui(...).

  • Added LuaEntity::base_damage_modifiers and bonus_damage_modifiers read/write.

  • Added LuaEntity::item_request_proxy read as the recommended way to check for the presence of one.

  • Added LuaPlayer::zoom_limits

  • Added LuaTransportLine::total_segment_length.

  • Added base_damage_modifiers and bonus_damage_modifiers when creating projectile types through LuaSurface::create_entity().

  • Added label, preview_distance and always_visible fields to LuaPlayer::add_pin.

  • Added optional amount to LuaItemStack::transfer_stack().

  • Added support for fusion reactors to LuaEntityPrototype::target_temperature.

  • Made LuaPlayer::zoom readable

  • The remote view controller now supports enabling and disabling flashlight.

The full changelog is too long and Steam won't let us post it, so please check our forums or in-game for details.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Factorio Win64 Depot 427521
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Factorio Linux64 Depot 427523
  • Loading history…
macOS Factorio OSX Depot 427525
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitDLC 645390 Depot 645391
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 645390 Depot 645392
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 645390 Depot 645393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link