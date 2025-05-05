Balancing
-
Changed piercing ammo recipe to be cheaper.
-
Gleba wetlands, lowlands, and water tiles now absorb 3 times as many spores as other tiles.
-
Trees no longer take damage from spores nor absorb spores as a result of taking pollution damage.
Bugfixes
-
Added info about not being able to set recipe based on surface condition when parametrising blueprint. https://forums.factorio.com/123512
-
Allowed setting blueprint parametetrisation ingredient of by pepetted parameter. https://forums.factorio.com/121422
-
Changed asteroid spawning to be consistent regardless of what other game things are happening. https://forums.factorio.com/127656
-
Fixed "<user> has paused the game" box moving outside the screen when opening the menu. https://forums.factorio.com/114143
-
Fixed "<user> has paused the game" box sometimes appearing outside the screen when pausing the game.
-
Fixed Beacon transmission strength graph duplicate number on some scales. https://forums.factorio.com/118259
-
Fixed Controller settings section in the Controls settings window not behaving correctly during search.
-
Fixed GUI layout issues with relative GUIs when nesting widgets. https://forums.factorio.com/127900
-
Fixed Spoilage from section is included in merged recipe/item entries of factoriopedia. https://forums.factorio.com/125996
-
Fixed Undo after overbuilding existing entities with blueprint parametrised blueprint. https://forums.factorio.com/124612
-
Fixed a consistency crash when disconnecting rolling stock and modifying the train in the same tick through Lua. https://forums.factorio.com/127506
-
Fixed a crash on saving when blueprint was made out of a train that contains a non temporary rail target. https://forums.factorio.com/119656
-
Fixed a crash when a space platform in orbit is teleported to a distant connection by a script.
-
Fixed a crash when clicking on a new tip popup while being dead. https://forums.factorio.com/127440
-
Fixed a crash when corpse animations aren't defined correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/127916
-
Fixed a crash when drawing combinator with activity_led_sprites missing. https://forums.factorio.com/127661
-
Fixed a crash when fast-replacing a train stop ghost with mods listening to 'on_entity_color_changed' event. https://forums.factorio.com/127869
-
Fixed a crash when hovering blueprints pasted into chat. https://forums.factorio.com/128059
-
Fixed a crash when migrating some mods with assembling machines that have control behaviors. https://forums.factorio.com/127793
-
Fixed a crash when on_player_setup_blueprint errors. https://forums.factorio.com/127064
-
Fixed a crash when preparing undo/redo camera for tiles which are on a deleted chunk. https://forums.factorio.com/127876
-
Fixed a crash when removing modded cargo pods through mod removal. https://forums.factorio.com/127757
-
Fixed a crash when rendering a modded pipe that has multiple connections facing the same direction. https://forums.factorio.com/128399
-
Fixed a crash when reordering empty filters in asteroid collector. https://forums.factorio.com/128286
-
Fixed a crash when robot orders are invalidated while finishing another order. https://forums.factorio.com/128387
-
Fixed a crash when script tries to set deconstruction planner's entity filter to contain only quality condition. https://forums.factorio.com/127716
-
Fixed a crash when setting resource_patch_search_radius to 0. https://forums.factorio.com/127907
-
Fixed a crash when some tile sprites end up with zero size due to scaling. https://forums.factorio.com/128344
-
Fixed a crash when trying to open the logistics GUI while dead. https://forums.factorio.com/127693
-
Fixed a crash with rocket flying sound after a failed audio device switch.
-
Fixed a custom GUI layout issue. https://forums.factorio.com/128385
-
Fixed a desync related to demolishers. https://forums.factorio.com/127560
-
Fixed a performance issue with lightning on explored planets. https://forums.factorio.com/127611
-
Fixed a potential stutter when stopping a variable music track. https://forums.factorio.com/127454
-
Fixed a sound instance leak when closing machine GUIs with playing sound accents. https://forums.factorio.com/127889
-
Fixed accumulator charge/discharge emission sprite being misaligned. https://forums.factorio.com/128113
-
Fixed achievement GUI progress not being updated after an achievement was completed. https://forums.factorio.com/122821
-
Fixed alert icons could persist after changing surfaces. https://forums.factorio.com/121200
-
Fixed assembler insertion margins were not correctly accounting for max inserter hand in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/127884
-
Fixed asteroids not getting destroyed when they collided with the platform and had zero relative velocity while the platform was moving.
-
Fixed asteroids sometimes getting destroyed when platform speed was negative.
-
Fixed black lines on some entities when "alt-mode" is enabled when using Metal graphics backend.
-
Fixed blood particle tint being ignored in Lua. https://forums.factorio.com/127585
-
Fixed blueprint library small slots view had extra empty space. https://forums.factorio.com/127392
-
Fixed building preview of blueprint with locomotives could show them in wrong orientation when blueprint is rotated in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/122643
-
Fixed burner spidertron would keep moving indefinitely after running out of fuel. https://forums.factorio.com/128126
-
Fixed changing deconstruction planner entity and tile filters by script would not replace all filters. https://forums.factorio.com/127720
-
Fixed clicking a station label in the train GUI would not open map at the expected train stop. https://forums.factorio.com/107757
-
Fixed consistency issue related to importing blueprint strings where assembler is given a recipe it cannot craft. https://forums.factorio.com/127707
-
Fixed constant combinators were clamping total values from logistic sections when they should wrap around. https://forums.factorio.com/128129
-
Fixed copying from space platforms did not count and preview platform tiles. https://forums.factorio.com/124874
-
Fixed count of trains in group was not updating when adding other trains to group by copy settings. https://forums.factorio.com/122645
-
Fixed crash related to boilers when configured to output fluid with lower temperature than default temperature of output fluid. https://forums.factorio.com/124071
-
Fixed crash that could occur when using the Metal graphics backend with texture streaming enabled.
-
Fixed crash that could randomly occur when using Metal graphics backend.
-
Fixed custom minimap widget would not restore zoom after save-load, would ignore zoom given during creation and would change zoom incorrectly when writing to zoom. https://forums.factorio.com/127590
-
Fixed cutting both tile ghosts and non-(tile ghost) entities would remove the tile ghosts, despite not include them in resulting BP. https://forums.factorio.com/127588
-
Fixed decider's output constant was not covered by parametrisation. https://forums.factorio.com/127695
-
Fixed deconstruction planner with tile filter would not mark for deconstruction hidden tiles matching filter if there is a non-matching tile marked for deconstruction covering them. https://forums.factorio.com/127727
-
Fixed display panel chart tags having different sprite layering than regular map tags. https://forums.factorio.com/127174
-
Fixed display panel not updating rendered text after parametrisation. https://forums.factorio.com/127694
-
Fixed edit interrupt GUI closing the wait conditions and choose station windows spuriously. https://forums.factorio.com/118361
-
Fixed expected resources were rounded down in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/127787
-
Fixed fluid box compound was not respecting max pipeline extent value of the original fluid boxes. https://forums.factorio.com/128123
-
Fixed freeplay description was changing to space age freeplay even if space-age mod was not enabled. https://forums.factorio.com/127215
-
Fixed generator equipment item tooltip ignoring fuel consumption efficiency. https://forums.factorio.com/127280
-
Fixed ghost (non-superforced) rotated fast replace of some fast replaceable entities that have rotation constrains after placement. https://forums.factorio.com/100956
-
Fixed importing upgrade planner string would not preserve fuel mappers. https://forums.factorio.com/127742
-
Fixed in some cases a locomotive could be fueled even if the train was already on the way but not yet moving. https://forums.factorio.com/123930
-
Fixed inconsistent display of rich text icons in tooltips. https://forums.factorio.com/125254
-
Fixed inserters would detach from valid pickup targets if they have no inventory. https://forums.factorio.com/127774
-
Fixed issue with merging fluid/recipe where there are more result products. https://forums.factorio.com/128120
-
Fixed it was not possible to configure infinity cargo wagon infinity filters in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/127743
-
Fixed it was not possible to use more than 6 recipe ingredients in blueprint parametrisation formulas. https://forums.factorio.com/127748
-
Fixed labs with drain multiplier taking too long to drain final fraction of science packs. https://forums.factorio.com/128097
-
Fixed latency hiding when dragging remote remote view with the cursor while the server is running more slowly than clients. https://forums.factorio.com/122891
-
Fixed locomotive GUI formatting for trains with many fuel slots. https://forums.factorio.com/104682
-
Fixed locomotive stop trigger being triggered repeatedly when hitting a disabled gate. https://forums.factorio.com/126778
-
Fixed logistic group multiplier was not visible with long group names. https://forums.factorio.com/124233
-
Fixed manually changing upgrade target of entity was not covered by undo. https://forums.factorio.com/126895
-
Fixed missing achievement mentions for the new restrictions in map gen settings.
-
Fixed mods adding many planets would cause the map generator GUI to not layout nicely. https://forums.factorio.com/123043
-
Fixed module slots configured in upgrade planner would not preserve positions when exported to a string. https://forums.factorio.com/127742
-
Fixed not being able to mute sound category by clicking its label. https://forums.factorio.com/127332
-
Fixed particles being updated twice when they moved to a new chunk. https://forums.factorio.com/127063
-
Fixed pinned achievement cards stretching when multiplayer infoboxes are present. https://forums.factorio.com/126269
-
Fixed platforms list not updating after platform was renamed. https://forums.factorio.com/127666
-
Fixed potential crash when drawing an entity in the GUI at scale 0. https://forums.factorio.com/127734
-
Fixed pretty print for LuaPlayer was showing wrong index. https://forums.factorio.com/127786
-
Fixed production score script error when encountering recipe products of type "research-progress". https://forums.factorio.com/125973
-
Fixed programmable speaker alert quality wasn't shown in the alert slot. https://forums.factorio.com/117363
-
Fixed programmable speaker alerts would not update to show on map when alert was active. https://forums.factorio.com/121470
-
Fixed rail variants can now be accessed with alt click in factoriopedia. https://forums.factorio.com/127867
-
Fixed recipe raw for some gleba recipes would use some unexpected recipes to obtain spoilage. https://forums.factorio.com/123147
-
Fixed recipe tooltips not showing intermediate ingredients as craftable (orange) when those intermediate recipes create extra products. https://forums.factorio.com/105658
-
Fixed renaming all logistic points in a logistic group would delete the old group if the new group already existed. https://forums.factorio.com/127190
-
Fixed rich text chat tooltips not disappearing when opening the menu. https://forums.factorio.com/108191
-
Fixed rich text chat tooltips showing when hovering below the chat with chat messages with multiple lines.
-
Fixed rocket target GUI was showing platforms unsorted. https://forums.factorio.com/127668
-
Fixed schedule GUI station buttons not updating correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/116283
-
Fixed shotgun damage tooltip not showing parenthesis. https://forums.factorio.com/114190
-
Fixed some icons were not collected for galaxy of fame uploads. https://forums.factorio.com/125306
-
Fixed space platform schedule was not updating logical operator when changed by other players. https://forums.factorio.com/126828
-
Fixed that Bioflux and Yumako would heal vehicles. https://forums.factorio.com/126875
-
Fixed that Ctrl+Click on empty equipment grid slot in remote view behaved unexpectedly. https://forums.factorio.com/127251
-
Fixed that CustomGuiSlider did not respect the discrete slider value when changing the minimum and maximum values. https://forums.factorio.com/125815
-
Fixed that Factoriopedia would not fully respect the relative ordering between different object types. https://forums.factorio.com/127979
-
Fixed that LuaDefines::logistic_member_index was missing some values. https://forums.factorio.com/127259
-
Fixed that LuaSchedule::add_record() ignored created_by_interrupt. https://forums.factorio.com/128066
-
Fixed that a decal covered by a tile would still play its walking sound. https://forums.factorio.com/127536
-
Fixed that arriving platforms sent the wrong old state to on_space_platform_changed_state event. https://forums.factorio.com/128352
-
Fixed that blueprint parameter item which was named but not configured to be parametrised became parametrised after export/import through blueprint string. https://forums.factorio.com/121238
-
Fixed that blueprint parametrisation of combination of recipe + item didn't apply the recipe limitation based on crafting machine it appears in. https://forums.factorio.com/121013
-
Fixed that building trains would remove train ghosts on other rail elevations. https://forums.factorio.com/128025
-
Fixed that building underground belts and underground pipes would not show an error flying text. https://forums.factorio.com/121145
-
Fixed that building walls would remove unrelated ghosts in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/121124
-
Fixed that canceling cliff deconstruction could break cliff deconstruction. https://forums.factorio.com/127640
-
Fixed that changing enemy expansion settings didn't update the enemy expansion map. https://forums.factorio.com/113349
-
Fixed that changing quality in some select-GUIs would reset the count. https://forums.factorio.com/123929
-
Fixed that changing the minimum value of a logistic request through moving the maximum slider did not work correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/124659
-
Fixed that changing the requested item in space platform hubs would only visually update the max amount. https://forums.factorio.com/122834
-
Fixed that choose elem button filters did not handle migrations at all. https://forums.factorio.com/127652
-
Fixed that combining negative logistic filters with positive ones did not work correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/127246
-
Fixed that confirming icon selection in the save game dialog name editing confirmed the save dialog instead of the icon selection. https://forums.factorio.com/122917
-
Fixed that creating a rich text tag by deleting a character would not move the text cursor from the middle of the tag. https://forums.factorio.com/102851
-
Fixed that deconstruction jobs didn't properly distribute tasks to closer robots. https://forums.factorio.com/116875
-
Fixed that deleting items through the map editor didn't clear request proxies. https://forums.factorio.com/127164
-
Fixed that drag building an underneathie would show a flying text whenever the cursor went over an obstacle.
-
Fixed that entity quality conditions when rendering blueprints would render behind the entity. https://forums.factorio.com/127724
-
Fixed that frozen rocket silos could block non-frozen silos from launching. https://forums.factorio.com/128006
-
Fixed that galaxy of fame wasn't available when player died after winning the game. https://forums.factorio.com/122394
-
Fixed that highlighting robots in the logistic networks GUI excluded requested robots. https://forums.factorio.com/126621
-
Fixed that indestructible entities on the space platform could consume asteroid damage before other entities on the same tile.
-
Fixed that inserters could get stuck inserting items if the item spoiled into one of the crafting machines current recipe ingredients. https://forums.factorio.com/127583
-
Fixed that installing modules with an upgrade planner or manually via fast-transfer wouldn't work if modules or module requests already existed in the entity. https://forums.factorio.com/117838
-
Fixed that instant tooltips could block the game-over screen. https://forums.factorio.com/128122
-
Fixed that it was possible to rotate blueprint with thrusters. https://forums.factorio.com/125242
-
Fixed that it was possible to start another blueprint build while parametrisation was in progress. https://forums.factorio.com/120531
-
Fixed that linked belt fast-replace didn't change the direction. https://forums.factorio.com/121508
-
Fixed that locale pluralization did not work with SI-prefixed numbers.
-
Fixed that logistic section multipliers rounded differently in some places. https://forums.factorio.com/125226
-
Fixed that lower pollution absorption disabled some achievements (instead of the higher one).
-
Fixed that manually filed rocket silos wouldn't launch correctly when multiple platforms requested the same item. https://forums.factorio.com/128447
-
Fixed that manually placing a real entity on a ghost didn't set item requests properly. https://forums.factorio.com/127575
-
Fixed that modded miniature spidertrons could get stuck when something is built underneath their legs. https://forums.factorio.com/119004
-
Fixed that modifying logistic requests in groups on planets would reset import-from. https://forums.factorio.com/119455
-
Fixed that modifying the group schedule of trains would cause other trains in the group to switch to automatic mode. https://forums.factorio.com/128173
-
Fixed that module upgrade requests could get cut short depending on the module inventory size of the original entity. https://forums.factorio.com/119941
-
Fixed that module upgrades could not be cancelled with an upgrade planner. https://forums.factorio.com/122766
-
Fixed that module upgrades used the original entity's "allowed effects" restrictions instead of the upgrade target's. https://forums.factorio.com/119941
-
Fixed that module upgrades, installations, and removals via upgrade planner didn't work if the entity already had existing delivery or removal requests in another inventory.
-
Fixed that overbuilding train with parametrised blueprint didn't apply the parametrisation on the schedule of the existing train. https://forums.factorio.com/126136
-
Fixed that picking rocket parts signal by pipette picked the item version of the signal, which wasn't compatible with the recipe version of the signal.
-
Fixed that pipette on resource entities would put the burner drill circuit signal in the cursor. https://forums.factorio.com/127988
-
Fixed that pipette while in the train fuel tab would put a ghost item in the cursor. https://forums.factorio.com/125090
-
Fixed that pipetting parameter in cheat mode generated parameter item.
-
Fixed that pressing alt while selecting blueprint contents confirmed the selection. https://forums.factorio.com/119511
-
Fixed that pushing fluid away into a double-buffered fluidbox would push fluid into the internal buffer instead of the segment. https://forums.factorio.com/127305
-
Fixed that quality tooltips showed the wrong value in crafting machines in modded cases. https://forums.factorio.com/125513
-
Fixed that reading orbital requests would generate negative signals in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/121003
-
Fixed that rearranging infinity filters could cause buttons to edit the wrong filters. https://forums.factorio.com/128189
-
Fixed that recipe hover highlights didn't work correctly when driving vehicles. https://forums.factorio.com/124215
-
Fixed that recipe item order changes would cause items to be removed in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/128105
-
Fixed that recipes using result_is_always_fresh would start spoiling at the tick crafting started instead of the tick crafting finished. https://forums.factorio.com/128341
-
Fixed that remote equipment removal couldn't be cancelled. https://forums.factorio.com/123069
-
Fixed that remote view could not interact with blueprint books in the character inventory. https://forums.factorio.com/117944
-
Fixed that remote view could not order removal of items from the assembling machine dump inventory. https://forums.factorio.com/126802
-
Fixed that robot upgrade jobs weren't evenly distributed. https://forums.factorio.com/125704
-
Fixed that searching in inventories did not search quality names. https://forums.factorio.com/127826
-
Fixed that selecting parameter when only the base value is possible to change (the blueprint contains the item in other than normal quality), the select list actually offered quality selection and discarded it, instead of not even offering the quality selection. https://forums.factorio.com/121844
-
Fixed that selecting rocket part during blueprint parametrisation created incompatibile station name. https://forums.factorio.com/121079
-
Fixed that self-recycling recipes were generated for parameters.
-
Fixed that setting fluids on a FluidBox via Lua would give fluids to ghost entities, which would cause a consistency check failure. https://forums.factorio.com/127733
-
Fixed that signal pipette did not work for fluids, and some other GUI elements. https://forums.factorio.com/120416
-
Fixed that smart belt dragging would not revive ghost underground belts at the end of a gap. https://forums.factorio.com/118408
-
Fixed that some tile types on Gleba were not absorbing spores.
-
Fixed that space platform name wasn't parametrisable by blueprint.
-
Fixed that space platform schedule wasn't properly affected by during blueprint parametrisation. https://forums.factorio.com/124305
-
Fixed that the achievements checks of map startup difficulty settings didn't check for pollution, expansion settings, starting area and trees.
-
Fixed that the build preview and rolling stock final position did not match in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/126883
-
Fixed that the burner generator prototype type did not report its max consumption correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/127140
-
Fixed that the confirm hotkey did not confirm-resume when in the map editor. https://forums.factorio.com/122737
-
Fixed that the invalidation of the achievement "Keeping your hands clean" wasn't properly saved on a headless server. https://forums.factorio.com/118168
-
Fixed that the last-shown mod thumbnail would remain when the mod info pane was cleared. https://forums.factorio.com/126193
-
Fixed that the map editor extra-settings GUI did not work correctly for ghosts. https://forums.factorio.com/127809
-
Fixed that the map view train shortcut info was shown when zoomed in even though it didn't apply when zoomed in. https://forums.factorio.com/123075
-
Fixed that the missing-equipment message when copying spidertron equipment overlapped. https://forums.factorio.com/128306
-
Fixed that the mod manager update table styling would break when mods were updating. https://forums.factorio.com/117713
-
Fixed that the recipe productivity locale was in space age instead of core. https://forums.factorio.com/127938
-
Fixed that the space platform hub full alert didn't persist in some situations. https://forums.factorio.com/127058
-
Fixed that the train control hint window was showing in remote view of other surfaces. https://forums.factorio.com/118902
-
Fixed that trees on Gleba were taking damage from and absorbing spores. https://forums.factorio.com/123472
-
Fixed that trying to move the upper limit on double-slider GUI elements could sometimes change the lower limit even when nothing actually changed. https://forums.factorio.com/119015
-
Fixed that turrets could get stuck shooting at the wrong location when target-leading fast targets. https://forums.factorio.com/127650
-
Fixed that undo when in the Map Editor and having instant-blueprint-building enabled didn't always work with elevated rails. https://forums.factorio.com/128280
-
Fixed that undoing a fast replace would not restore wires. https://forums.factorio.com/117356
-
Fixed that upgrading or manually fast-replacing any entity would clear any pending item delivery or removal requests. https://forums.factorio.com/122943
-
Fixed that when number parameter had formula but disabled, it still counted that value as not needed to be filled when deciding what parametrisation window to show. https://forums.factorio.com/122761
Changes
-
Added a confirm dialog informing about which achievements will be disabled with the current map settings when starting a new game.
-
All parameters can potentially generate the stack size, crafting time, rocket capacity and ingredient count as long as they are mapped to id which is a recipe.
-
Atomic bomb now blasts planet-appropriate holes into the terrain of the planet if the terrain is floating on a fluid: Ammoniacal ocean for Aquilo, Lava for Vulcanus. It also destroys space platform tiles.
-
Cargo landing pad does not draw inventory contents in alt mode.
-
Changed pipette to always select normal quality items when pipetting a tile. https://forums.factorio.com/126506
-
Changed the blueprint parametrisation logic related to quality. Before, whenever anything other than normal quality was used with parameters, the quality was always taken from the blueprint, and only the core id was parametrised. Now, this only happens when more than 1 quality with the same id is present instead.
-
Creating a rich text tag will move the text cursor to the end of the tag, not the beginning.
-
Decider combinator condition which contains parameter evaluated to nothing (non-existent ingredient) when building blueprint is deleted instead of kept empty. https://forums.factorio.com/118455
-
Improve relative vehicle driving with gamepad in multiplayer, especially when shooting.
-
Included priority and train limit of train stop into blueprint parametrisation.
-
Lowered volume of cargo wagon and beacon open/close GUI sounds. https://forums.factorio.com/127908
-
New achievement limitations won't affect saves started before the version 2.0.45.
-
Reduced volume and pitch of recycler loop and railgun turret shot sounds. https://forums.factorio.com/128024
-
Renamed controller vehicle driving modes from "relative" to "heading" and from "absolute" to "steering".
-
Some achievements are also disabled when Gleba enemies are set to be lower.
-
The "Tags" map overlay setting now also toggles display panel tags. https://forums.factorio.com/127174
-
When the blueprint is being parametrised and "Show all items in selection list" interface option is selected, all (even locked) recipes are presented. https://forums.factorio.com/122496
-
[space-age] Changed rocket part recipe position in the signal selection to be next to the rocket silo instead of intermediates.
Graphics
-
Added Metal graphics backend for Apple devices.
-
Added graphics for frozen stone path.
-
Added new particle effects for mining or destroying Gleba plants and fungi.
-
Added new recipe icons for molten metals from ore and reworked existing icons related to molten metals and lava. https://forums.factorio.com/118474
-
Added some new Gleba decorative variants for Nerve roots.
-
Changed items to stop drawing health and spoilage bars when the player is zoomed too far out. https://forums.factorio.com/125880
-
Changed the north edge of all pipe graphics to include an arch to prevent tiling issues in specific cases.
-
Improved visibility and looks of Fulgora cliffs.
-
Improved water/land visibility on Gleba by masking decals over water, changing terrain and water colors, and adding a water edge foam effect.
Gui
- Added equipment grid button to locomotive GUI and removed the popup window. https://forums.factorio.com/119335
Minor Features
-
Added "planets" and "character" tags to the mod portal explore pane.
-
Added Space Age expansion filter to the mod portal explore pane.
-
Added filter support to burner fuel inventories.
-
Added heading car driving option for keyboard input method. Pressing in a direction will make vehicles automatically turn and accelerate to that side of the screen.
-
Added support for volume and speed activity matching for persistent working sounds.
-
Cars and tanks will automatically snap to one of the 8 major directions if within a few degrees.
-
Equipment grid GUIs have improved click-and-drag support. In addition to installing equipment, you can now click and drag to pick up, transfer, and fast-replace equipment.
-
Items manually inserted or removed from space platform dump inventory will always reset drop cooldown to two seconds. This should make manual interactions more responsive and intuitive. https://forums.factorio.com/127709
-
Mod portal search results and mod info will show whether they require the Space Age expansion.
-
Tall tooltips when attached to the right side of the screen can be scrolled (by default shift + scroll).
-
The swap-players command can now handle basic remote view and players in space platform hubs.
Modding
-
Added AirbornePollutantPrototype::damages_trees.
-
Added CarPrototype::rotation_snap_angle
-
Added FusionReactorPrototype::target_temperature.
-
Added MiningDrillPrototype::uses_force_mining_productivity_bonus.
-
Added PumpPrototype::flow_scaling.
-
Added RocketSiloPrototype::can_launch_without_landing_pads.
-
Added collision-layer out_of_map for out-of-map tiles.
-
Decals now support draw_as_light and draw_as_glow.
-
Fluid boxes with diagonal connections now throw a prototype error.
-
Instead of "enemy-bases" autoplace control being hardcoded to be the one to affect achievements, achievements are now affected by any autoplace controls with the new property related_to_fight_achievements.
-
[space-age] Decals can now be masked by water if their layer is above UtilityConstants::capture_water_mask_at_layer, the tile effect has a lightmap_alpha of less than 1, and the decal has opacity_over_water less than 1. This is currently requires Space Age as the effect is not supported on Switch.
Scripting
-
Added LuaControl::close_factoriopedia_gui().
-
Added LuaControl::open_factoriopedia_gui(...).
-
Added LuaEntity::base_damage_modifiers and bonus_damage_modifiers read/write.
-
Added LuaEntity::item_request_proxy read as the recommended way to check for the presence of one.
-
Added LuaPlayer::zoom_limits
-
Added LuaTransportLine::total_segment_length.
-
Added base_damage_modifiers and bonus_damage_modifiers when creating projectile types through LuaSurface::create_entity().
-
Added label, preview_distance and always_visible fields to LuaPlayer::add_pin.
-
Added optional amount to LuaItemStack::transfer_stack().
-
Added support for fusion reactors to LuaEntityPrototype::target_temperature.
-
Made LuaPlayer::zoom readable
-
The remote view controller now supports enabling and disabling flashlight.
The full changelog is too long and Steam won't let us post it, so please check our forums or in-game for details.
