This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Snow Plowing Fans!⛄️

Warm spring days have already started, so we need some pleasant coolness - BETA is ready for you to try it out ❄️

🔹 improved vehicle handling

🔹 fixed problems with snow plowing

🔹 fixed information about equipment in the store

🔹 fixed properties of tires

🔹 addition of a small trailer for transporting a tractor

🔹 added hooks for connecting trailers to vehicles

🔹 added calling features inside the cab of vehicles

🔹 preparing a version to support controllers

🔹 spawning the player in the place of the last save

🔹 new ways of attaching and removing plows

🔹 fixed problem with driving a vehicle with a plow into tunnels

🔹 new tool selection interface

🔹 new but damaged tires from the truck allowing to drive to the garage (bug with the problem with driving up after completing the task in Factory Area)

🔹 fixed listener badge

🔹 additional information about the wear and tear of vehicle parts in the Radial Menu

🔹 possibility to close question windows with ESC key

🔹 added information about plows to the map

🔹 fixed problems with returning the player to the road

How to play beta? 😀🏗️

1. go to your game library on Steam.

right click on Snow Plowing Simulator and select Properties

go to the Betas tab. Select beta - changing from ‘none’ to ‘beta - public beta’



great, you've successfully loaded the beta✅. wait for the game to update and you can play! (if the game does not start to update itself, do a Steam relog) ːthebuilderː

Remember - it's beta. Please contact us right away when you find a bug!

If you come across any bugs - please report them immediately on discord:

https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Steam discussions, or below this post

Thank you very much for your support and understanding💝

Snow Plowing Simulator Team