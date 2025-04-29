Hey Snow Plowing Fans!⛄️
Warm spring days have already started, so we need some pleasant coolness - BETA is ready for you to try it out ❄️
🔹 improved vehicle handling
🔹 fixed problems with snow plowing
🔹 fixed information about equipment in the store
🔹 fixed properties of tires
🔹 addition of a small trailer for transporting a tractor
🔹 added hooks for connecting trailers to vehicles
🔹 added calling features inside the cab of vehicles
🔹 preparing a version to support controllers
🔹 spawning the player in the place of the last save
🔹 new ways of attaching and removing plows
🔹 fixed problem with driving a vehicle with a plow into tunnels
🔹 new tool selection interface
🔹 new but damaged tires from the truck allowing to drive to the garage (bug with the problem with driving up after completing the task in Factory Area)
🔹 fixed listener badge
🔹 additional information about the wear and tear of vehicle parts in the Radial Menu
🔹 possibility to close question windows with ESC key
🔹 added information about plows to the map
🔹 fixed problems with returning the player to the road
How to play beta? 😀🏗️
1. go to your game library on Steam.
- right click on Snow Plowing Simulator and select Properties
- go to the Betas tab.
- Select beta - changing from ‘none’ to ‘beta - public beta’
- great, you've successfully loaded the beta✅. wait for the game to update and you can play! (if the game does not start to update itself, do a Steam relog) ːthebuilderː
Remember - it's beta. Please contact us right away when you find a bug!
If you come across any bugs - please report them immediately on discord:
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc
Steam discussions, or below this post
Thank you very much for your support and understanding💝
Snow Plowing Simulator Team
Changed depots in beta branch