29 April 2025 Build 18284451 Edited 29 April 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Snow Plowing Fans!⛄️

Warm spring days have already started, so we need some pleasant coolness - BETA is ready for you to try it out ❄️

🔹 improved vehicle handling
🔹 fixed problems with snow plowing
🔹 fixed information about equipment in the store
🔹 fixed properties of tires
🔹 addition of a small trailer for transporting a tractor
🔹 added hooks for connecting trailers to vehicles
🔹 added calling features inside the cab of vehicles
🔹 preparing a version to support controllers
🔹 spawning the player in the place of the last save
🔹 new ways of attaching and removing plows
🔹 fixed problem with driving a vehicle with a plow into tunnels
🔹 new tool selection interface
🔹 new but damaged tires from the truck allowing to drive to the garage (bug with the problem with driving up after completing the task in Factory Area)
🔹 fixed listener badge
🔹 additional information about the wear and tear of vehicle parts in the Radial Menu
🔹 possibility to close question windows with ESC key
🔹 added information about plows to the map
🔹 fixed problems with returning the player to the road

How to play beta? 😀🏗️
1. go to your game library on Steam.
  1. right click on Snow Plowing Simulator and select Properties
  2. go to the Betas tab.
  3. Select beta - changing from ‘none’ to ‘beta - public beta’

  4. great, you've successfully loaded the beta✅. wait for the game to update and you can play! (if the game does not start to update itself, do a Steam relog) ːthebuilderː

Remember - it's beta. Please contact us right away when you find a bug!

If you come across any bugs - please report them immediately on discord:
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Steam discussions, or below this post

Thank you very much for your support and understanding💝
Snow Plowing Simulator Team

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 2096031
